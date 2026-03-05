Boots selects Bristol for first regional beauty concept

Boots is to open its first beauty-only store outside London, choosing Cabot Circus in Bristol as the next location for its specialist retail format.

The 11,000 sq ft store will be the second dedicated Boots Beauty concept and forms part of the retailer’s wider strategy to elevate its in-store experience. The new site will feature more than 200 brands across skincare, haircare, fragrance, cosmetics, premium beauty and electrical beauty categories.

In addition to product ranges, the store will offer a suite of complimentary services, including skin scans and personalised wellness advice delivered by Boots’ specialist beauty team. The format is designed to provide a more immersive and service-led experience, reflecting changing customer expectations within the beauty and wellbeing sector.

Shelley Taylor, senior asset manager at Hammerson, said Cabot Circus had been selected to support Boots’ national growth ambitions, noting strong demand for beauty and wellbeing brands among customers. She added that the new concept would introduce products not previously available in the South West and further strengthen the retail line-up at the scheme.

The Bristol launch builds on insights from Boots’ recent store innovations, including its first beauty-only outlet at Battersea Power Station in 2023, the Boots Fragrance Boutique in the City of London and upgraded wellness-focused formats introduced in six stores nationwide. The expansion also aligns with a broader investment programme aimed at modernising the retailer’s estate and enhancing customer engagement.

The move follows the recent signing of Sephora at Cabot Circus, with the global beauty retailer set to make its South West debut at the destination.

By positioning Bristol as the first regional location for the concept, Boots is signalling confidence in both the format and the city’s retail appeal, as it continues to refine its physical footprint and respond to evolving consumer demand.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals