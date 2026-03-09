Mango is planning to open 15 new stores in the UK in 2026

The retailer’s sales also increased during the period, up 13% year-on-year to £3.3bn.

This comes after Mango opened 25 stores in the UK last year, including a second flagship on London’s Oxford Street, and in locations such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Belfast, Craigavon (NI), and Cardiff.

Speaking to Drapers, Mango’s vice chair and chief expansion and franchise officer Daniel López said: “It is an interesting market for us and we can see a lot of growth. We opened 25 new stores [in 2025] and for the 2026, the forecast is to open 15 more.”

He added that the retailer’s bricks and mortar estate was important to bringing it “closer to customers”.

“We believe bringing Mango close to customers is what really helps us to be more creative and interact with customers, to guide them and give recommendations,” he added.

