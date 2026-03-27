Bouygues UK Secures Planning Permission For Landmark 1,945 Bed LSE Student Accommodation At Bankside

Bouygues UK, in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and leading infrastructure investor Equitix, has secured planning permission from the London Borough of Southwark for the transformative redevelopment of Bankside House. The new 1,945-bed student residence, located at 24 Sumner Street, SE1 – just steps from Tate Modern and the heart of Bankside’s cultural district – will break ground in 2027 and is scheduled to open before September 2032.

The scheme represents one of the largest purpose-built student accommodation developments in central London replacing the existing mid-century office conversion with a landmark piece of civic architecture. The project will deliver high-quality, affordable student living and create new public amenities for the Bankside community.

Addressing Student Need

This significant investment directly supports LSE’s 2030 Strategy goal to offer 6,000 university-controlled bed spaces and guarantee an accommodation offer to every new first-year student. With over 12,000 full-time students, around 60% currently rely on London’s private rental market accommodation. The Bankside redevelopment will make a major contribution to closing this gap, easing housing pressure and supporting student access.

Excellence in Development and Construction

Bouygues UK is leading both the development and construction of this landmark project, drawing on its track record in sustainable, large-scale delivery in complex urban environments, in partnership with leading infrastructure investor Equitix. Bouygues UK’s team has managed the project from the outset: overseeing an international architectural competition, community and stakeholder engagement, and all planning processes, working closely with design partners Carmody Groarke and Sheppard Robson, as well as planning advisors Montagu Evans Planning, Heritage & Townscape, Viability and Socioeconomics

The approved design features three stepped towers of 24, 26 and 28 storeys, linked by two low-rise pavilions, all arranged around generous landscaped courtyards. At ground level, new public routes and active frontages will seamlessly connect Sumner Street with the wider Bankside cultural quarter, creating an open, welcoming environment for students and the local community alike.

Sustainability and Innovation

Environmental performance is at the core of the development. The scheme targets BREEAM Excellent (with an aspiration for Outstanding), follows WELL principles for health and wellbeing, and aims for Passivhaus certification for operational energy performance.

The building will be all-electric, with high-performance insulation and extensive rooftop solar panels, achieving exceptionally low operational energy use (45–55 kWh/m²/year).

Bouygues UK will target more than 99% diversion of construction waste from landfill and ensure at least 20% of materials by value are recycled or reused. Through structural optimisation and careful façade specification, the project will minimise upfront embodied carbon, setting a new benchmark for sustainable construction in the sector.

Affordable Living and Social Value

All student rooms will be offered at sub-market rents, with 15% of bed spaces meeting the London Plan’s definition of Affordable Student Accommodation. A diverse range of room types and price points will broaden access to LSE and help relieve pressure on the wider London rental market.

The development is also designed to deliver significant community benefits, including:

A publicly accessible Community Hub curated by LSE

Community Classrooms for local education partners in Southwark

A public café and independent retail unit

Landscaped, car-free public spaces and podium-level gardens, supporting wellbeing and climate resilience

Improved pedestrian connections between Sumner Street and the Bankside cultural are

Quotes

“Securing planning permission for Bankside House is a landmark moment for Bouygues UK and for the student accommodation sector in London. In partnership with LSE and Equitix, we’ve developed a scheme that puts affordability, sustainability and community at its core. We’re proud of the role we have had in bringing this project from concept to consent, and we look forward to delivering a building that will stand as a genuine piece of civic architecture for generations to come.”

Oliver Campbell, Managing Director, Development, Bouygues UK

“This is the culmination of a ten-year engagement with the borough on the redevelopment of our Bankside residences. Working with the Southwark team we have crafted an affordable, sustainable and high-quality design which will make a significant contribution to the borough. The scheme’s civic offer is incredibly strong with genuine public access and community uses integrated within the building and we can’t wait to see LSE’s world class estate extended south of the river.” Julian Robinson, Director of Estates, London School of Economics and Political Science



“LSE’s aim is to guarantee an offer of accommodation to all new, first year students. Securing planning permission for Bankside House is a major step forward towards our goal. Our team are extremely excited about the new scheme and what it will mean for LSE students. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the officers and Councillors in Southwark who have been so supportive of our vision for the site.”

Ian Spencer, Director of Residential and Catering Services, London School of Economics and Political Science

“Bankside House represents a new benchmark for socially impactful investment in central London and the London School of Economics’ role as an international centre of excellence. Securing planning approval is an important milestone for the project for all partners. Working alongside Bouygues and LSE, we remain committed to creating affordable, high‑quality student accommodation that will support the university, its students and the wider community for many years to come.”

Hugh Crossley, CEO, Equitix

“We are delighted that Southwark Borough Council has granted planning approval for LSE’s Bankside House. Conceived as three distinct yet connected houses, the project will provide an important new home for the LSE student community while contributing a confident addition to London’s river skyline. At ground level, a series of pavilions open the site to the city, strengthening the public realm and creating a welcoming threshold between LSE, the Bankside and the wider urban context. On a student scale, we wanted every room – both spatially and climatically – to be a genuinely good room, meeting Passivhaus standards and setting a new benchmark for sustainable design. We look forward to progressing the project in close collaboration with our partners, Bouygues UK, Equitix and LSE.”

Rupert Goddard, Partner at Sheppard Robson and Rowan Seaford, Director at Carmody Groarke

Next steps

With planning permission now secured, Bouygues UK will progress detailed construction planning work, including its gateway 2 submission. The new Bankside House is scheduled to open before September 2032, ready to welcome its first cohort of students at the start of the academic year.

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