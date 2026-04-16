Tiger Developments begins work on £40m student accommodation scheme in Manchester

Tiger Developments has begun construction on its latest purpose-built student accommodation development in Manchester, marking a significant addition to the city’s growing student housing market. Located on Carmoor Road within close walking distance of the University of Manchester, the new scheme will deliver 172-bedroom high-quality accommodation. On completion, the property will be managed by Host the operational business of Tiger Developments and one of the largest providers of student accommodation in the UK.

The scheme has a gross development value of £40 million; the project is funded by Tiger Developments alongside funding partner Hampshire Trust Bank. Construction will be delivered by specialist main contractor GMI Construction Group, with completion scheduled for the 2027/28 academic year.

To support affordability for students from lower income homes, around 15% of the rooms will be offered at discounted market rent. The development is targeting a BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

The Carmoor Road project is well-positioned to meet rising demand for professionally managed student housing in one of the UK’s largest university cities. It forms part of Tiger Developments’ continued expansion across key university cities in the UK, building on several other current developments, including two student accommodation schemes underway in Bristol.

John Nesbitt, Executive Director at Tiger Developments, said: “We are delighted to begin construction on our latest scheme in Manchester, a city that has strong demand for well-located student accommodation. This development reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable, thoughtfully designed homes for students, while also contributing positively to the local community. Through our trusted student housing brand Host, we look forward to welcoming students in time for the 2027/28 academic year.”

Andrew Dignum from Hampshire Trust Bank commented: “We are pleased to support Tiger Developments in delivering this high-quality student housing scheme in Manchester. By combining our shared expertise and aligned vision, we are bringing forward a well-designed and sustainable development that responds to clear demand in one of the UK’s strongest student markets. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building long-term partnerships with experienced teams to create lasting value.”

Phil Johnson, Regional Director at GMI Construction Group said: “Appointed as main contractor for this exciting new development in Manchester, we bring extensive experience delivering high-quality projects like these across the UK. We will work closely with Tiger Developments, focusing on delivering the scheme to our exacting standards throughout the construction phase.”

Tiger Developments, part of the O’Flynn Group of companies, specialises in large-scale student accommodation, co-living and commercial spaces designed to help communities flourish. Since the early 1990s, the group has delivered and owned over £2 billion in property across the living sector. Working alongside its operating brand Host, it provides a vertically integrated offering to capital partners, including the refurbishment and management of existing assets.

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