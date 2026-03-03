Bovis returns to Paternoster Square with £200m London Stock Exchange overhaul

Bovis has secured a major contract to refurbish, extend and fit out 10 Paternoster Square in the City of London, in a £200m transformation of the London Stock Exchange’s headquarters.

Developers Oxford Properties and Hines have appointed Bovis Construction (Europe) under a pre-construction services agreement to deliver the comprehensive reconfiguration of the landmark building. The scheme marks a notable return for Bovis, which originally completed the property in 2003 as part of the wider Paternoster Square development.

The project will reshape the building to provide best-in-class office accommodation alongside a new public-facing attraction in the heart of the Square Mile. Central to the redevelopment is the reimagining of the London Stock Exchange’s ceremonial core. For the first time, the daily market opening and closing ceremonies will be made visible to the public through the introduction of a new glass atrium, bringing traditionally private moments into view.

The works will also include new roof extensions, the creation of an events pavilion and the addition of terraces and balconies offering panoramic views towards St Paul’s Cathedral. The aim is to deliver a more open, engaging and experience-led workspace that reflects the evolving demands of occupiers in prime central London.

Sustainability sits at the core of the proposals. The scheme is targeting BREEAM Excellent and NABERS 5-star accreditation, with more than 95 per cent of the existing structural frame and façade to be retained in line with circular economy principles. This retention-led approach is expected to significantly reduce embodied carbon while extending the life of the building.

Bovis chief executive David Cadiot said it was a privilege to return to a building the company had originally delivered more than two decades ago, adding that the transformation would create both high-quality workspace and a new visitor destination for the City.

Pre-construction services are due to commence next month, with completion anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2028.

