GMI appointed to deliver low-carbon landmark at 35 Fountain Street

GMI Construction Group has been confirmed as main contractor for 35 Fountain Street, a new office development in central Manchester that is being positioned as one of the city’s most sustainable commercial buildings.

The scheme is being brought forward by developer Bywater and designed by Bennetts Associates. At its core is a strong retrofit and low-carbon strategy, with the existing steel frame to be retained and integrated into a hybrid structural solution incorporating cross laminated timber. The use of CLT is intended to significantly reduce embodied carbon while maintaining structural performance and design flexibility.

The completed building will provide 87,000 sq ft of workspace arranged over a basement, ground floor and eight upper levels. Two newly consented additional storeys will deliver a further 16,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, supporting demand for high-quality, energy-efficient workspace in the city centre.

The project reflects a growing trend in Manchester towards adaptive reuse and material retention as part of wider decarbonisation objectives. By combining the existing structure with modern timber technology, the development aims to demonstrate how new commercial space can be delivered with a substantially lower environmental impact.

Chris Riley, development manager at Bywater, said the appointment of GMI marks an important step as the scheme moves into its next phase. He added that close collaboration with Manchester City Council, the contractor and the wider consultant team will ensure the project sets a new benchmark for sustainability, design quality and environmental performance in the city.

Construction is expected to progress through 2026 and 2027, with the completed building offering flexible, future-focused workspace designed to meet evolving occupier expectations around energy efficiency, wellbeing and environmental responsibility.

