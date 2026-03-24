Doka Intelligent Heated Formwork to make its UK debut at the UK Concrete Show

The stage is set for Doka to showcase its Intelligent Heated Formwork prototype at this year’s UK Concrete Show. The formwork and scaffolding specialist’s next-generation system sets a new standard in automated formwork, enabling safe, efficient use of CO2reduced concrete all-year-round.

The two-day UK Concrete Show (25-26 March) at NEC Birmingham provides the Intelligent Heated Formwork with its first UK demonstration, following its successful unveiling at last year’s Bauma international construction trade fair.

Using targeted electrical heating, the intelligent formwork accelerates low-carbon concrete curing in walls and slabs. This supports greater building schedule certainty and leads to potential CO2 savings of circa one-third compared to a standard concrete mix.

Robert Hauser, Doka CEO, said: “CO2-reduced concrete is a key driver of change, and Doka is committed to supporting a lower carbon construction future. This aligns with our own ambitious goal of achieving net zero by 2040.”

Concrete and cement are significant contributors to construction’s global CO2 impact. The development of low-carbon concrete mixes helps to reduce carbon emissions, but their potentially lengthy setting time – particularly in cold weather – negates some of their sustainable value. Doka’s Intelligent Heated Formwork, which has been successfully trialled in research projects and on live construction sites, addresses that issue. The system maintains a moderate temperature to protect concrete from changes in weather and temperature. Therefore, even in winter, setting times continue unaffected, saving costly building delays and increasing project sustainability.

Alongside the Intelligent Heated Formwork prototype, Doka will also showcase its proven digital solutions, Concremote and DokaXact, which are already delivering value on construction sites worldwide. These sensor-based technologies provide real-time data on concrete temperature, strength development, and formwork pressure, enabling contractors to make informed decisions throughout the pouring and curing process. By improving visibility over key performance indicators, they support safer operations, optimise stripping times, and help maintain project schedules.

In the context of low-carbon concrete, where slower strength development and increased sensitivity to environmental conditions present new challenges, digital monitoring becomes increasingly critical. Concremote and DokaXact allow teams to accurately track in-situ behaviour, reducing uncertainty and mitigating risks associated with extended curing times or fluctuating temperatures. Together with Intelligent Heated Formwork, these solutions form part of a comprehensive approach to enabling the safe, efficient, and scalable use of CO2-reduced concrete in real-world conditions.

James Hurst, Product & Marketing Director UK, added: “The UK Concrete Show is the ideal platform to bring this technology in front of the people who will shape the next generation of construction in Britain. Intelligent Heated Formwork represents a real step forward — not just for how we build, but for how responsibly we build. We look forward to welcoming visitors to stand B50 and showing what the future of low-carbon concrete construction looks like in practice.”

Doka will be exhibiting its Intelligent Heated Formwork prototype on stand B50 at the UK Concrete Show on Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th March 2026 at the NEC Birmingham.

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