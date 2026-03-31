Efficient and reliable cooling for high-performance data centres – aquatherm at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2026

Due to increasing power density, data centres today require liquid-based cooling systems that meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability. A key element here is the piping system used. At Data Centre World 2026 on 6–7 May at Messe Frankfurt (Germany), aquatherm GmbH will showcase its aquatherm blue piping system at Stand H110, demonstrating in a practical setting the advantages it offers in various cooling concepts in high-density environments. Additionally, aquatherm energy, a pre-insulated piping system that facilitates the economical use of waste heat, will be introduced. aquatherm is the world’s leading manufacturer of polypropylene piping systems for plant engineering and building services.

High-performance cooling for AI and HPC environments

aquatherm blue is a highly developed, flexible piping system that enables cooling media to be transported safely in both traditional chilled water systems and in direct-to-chip and hybrid cooling concepts. Thanks to the corrosion-resistant material polypropylene (PP-R) and a homogeneous welding technique, leak-proof connections are created that withstand the high demands of operational safety and continuous load. The flow-optimised inner surfaces of the pipes contribute directly to improving overall efficiency.

Waste heat utilisation as an economic factor

Feeding waste heat from data centres into local heating networks not only increases acceptance among local authorities and residents but also opens up additional economic potential for operators. aquatherm energy, a pre-insulated piping system optimised for the low-energy-loss transport of hot and cold fluids, creates ideal conditions for efficient waste heat utilisation. The product is available as both a single-pipe and a double-pipe system. In the double-pipe solution, the supply and return lines are pre-assembled in a single pipe, saving space and reducing construction costs and time. Both the single- and double-pipe variants are also available with integrated leak detection.

Piping systems for modern cooling concepts

Future-proof data centres require a liquid-based cooling infrastructure that ensures consistently stable hydraulic conditions, high operational reliability, and economical energy use. aquatherm piping systems form the stable backbone of modern cooling concepts – from classic chilled water supply to highly dynamic liquid cooling systems for AI applications.

Application examples and new design logic

Trade visitors to Data Centre World 2026 will gain practical insights into system solutions, application examples, and integration concepts for high-performance data centre infrastructures at the aquatherm stand. On the trade fair’s Green Innovation stage, they can also learn on 6 May at 15:40 why high-performance data centres may require a new design logic that does not start with the IT infrastructure, but with the cooling architecture. The presentation, entitled “We are cooling the wrong thing: Why data centre architecture must change”, will be given by Dimitri Wolf, Area Sales & Account Manager at aquatherm.

aquatherm is the world’s leading manufacturer of plastic piping systems made from polypropylene for use in plant engineering and building services. Areas of application include district heating networks, drinking water applications, heating system construction, fire protection sprinkler systems, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, as well as surface heating and cooling systems.

aquatherm products can be found in a wide variety of buildings and even on ships around the world. Notable examples include the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Kö-Bogen I and II in Düsseldorf, various Olympic venues, and numerous top hotels and resorts. Whether in heating and cooling networks, for cooling data centres or as surface heating and cooling, aquatherm products have a wide range of applications.

The company employs around 500 people in Germany, Italy, and England. All production takes place exclusively at its German sites in Attendorn (headquarters) and Ennest. The family business is managed by Maik Rosenberg and Jan Kriedel.

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