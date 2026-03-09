It’s almost time to unveil the 2026 PIA Winners!

The Finalists for 2026 Pump Industry Awards the have been shortlisted across the nine award categories, collectively highlighting the very best in innovation, performance, technical ability, and overall contribution to the pump sector.
The annual awards presentation dinner is a celebration of the industry’s best and brightest. Alongside well-deserved reward and recognition, the evening offers outstanding networking opportunities, and the perfect chance to celebrate with colleagues from across the sector.
This highly anticipated industry gathering takes place on Thursday 19th March at the famous Hilton St Georges Park, in Burton on Trent, and promises to be another sell out event.
Our 2026 Finalists by award category
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by DFA Media Group
- ABB: LV Titanium Variable Speed Motor
- BAKER HUGHES: CO₂ Pump for Sustainable CCUS Infrastructure
- GRUNDFOS: ALPHA2 GO Circulation Pump
- HAYLEY 24/7 ENGINEERING SERVICES: Artesis e-MCM
- INNOMOTICS: Oil Lubricated Rolling Bearing
- JOHN CRANE: Type 8628VL Multiphase Seal
- SELWOOD: SelTank
- VERDER: Verderflex Ds4F Pump
- WATSON-MARLOW FLUID TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS: Bredel CIP Pump
PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by World Pumps
- BAKER HUGHES: From Design to Operation – Reliable Pumping Solution for Combined Cycle Plants
- GPM: The GPM-Eliminator Pellet Pump – Iron Mining
- INNOMOTICS: Netherlands Largest Heat Pump – ENECO
- METCOR PUMPS: Broadgate Circle Pump Stations Rehabilitation & Upgrade
- NTK INDUSTRIAL: Clean Technical Engineering by N-Spindle®
- PUMP ACADEMY: iPUMPNET Smart Pumping Station Monitoring Solution
ENVIRONMENTAL CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by SPP Pumps
- ABB: IE5 Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM) Motor Range
- BAKER HUGHES: Enabling Green Logistics with Advanced CO₂ Pump Technology
- INNOMOTICS: Perfect Harmony GH180 Drive
- KOLLER: ECOlution and Spa Pumps with the Controlled Solid-Body Vortex Principle
- NTK INDUSTRIAL: Clean Technical Engineering by N-Spindle® Archimedean Screw Pump
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by WEG UK
- APEX PUMPS
- EKKI PUMPS
- NIBE ENERGY SYSTEMS
- SALAMANDER PUMPS
- SPP PUMPS
- VERDER
DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Caprari / Calpeda
- BEST PUMP SUPPLIES
- METCOR PUMPS
- PUMPSERV
- SEAL AND PUMP ENGINEERING
SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Wilo
- ABB
- BROOK CROMPTON
- HAYLEY 24/7
- KOOT
- PIONEER PUMP SOLUTIONS
- WEG UK
CONTRIBUTION TO SKILLS & TRAINING AWARD
Sponsored by ABB
- INNOMOTICS: VFD Training for Pump Control, Performance Optimisation, and Issue Identification
- JOHN CRANE: Partnership with The University of Sheffield
- WORKDRY/SELWOOD: Apprenticeship Programme
RISING STAR AWARD
Sponsored by Innomotics
- Jordan Hopkins: APEX PUMPS
- Elis Thomas: ARFON ENGINEERING (part of Wilo UK)
- Jack Eaton: BROOK CROMPTON
- Matthew Harris: GM TREBLE
- Luke Norris: JOHN CRANE UK
- Tommy Fradd: PARAGON PUMP SERVICING
SUSTAINABLE CONTRIBUTION FOR A BETTER WORLD
Sponsored by AESSEAL
- APEX PUMPS
- INNOMOTICS
- WEG UK
The nine winners will be announced during the glittering gala dinner, which will bring together a broad cross-section of industry personnel, and end-user customers, to honour outstanding achievements from right across in the international pump sector.
Join us for the celebration
A few places are still available, so whether it’s taking a table to host customers or booking a few seats for you, your team and partners, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening of great food, fine wine, fantastic entertainment and that all-important networking until the early hours, when our now infamous ‘survivors’ breakfast’ will be served.
To help deliver this key industry awards ceremony, we will be joined by ex-professional snooker champion and popular TV pundit, Steve Davis. Best known for dominating professional snooker during the 1980s, he reached eight World Snooker Championship finals in nine years, won six world titles, and held the world number one ranking for seven consecutive seasons. He was also the first snooker player to make a televised 147 break. Since then, his TV punditry has become legendary, and he can also add DJ, electronic musician, and author to his long list of credits.
To book your place please visit www.pumpindustryawards.com/book-tickets.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals