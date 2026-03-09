It’s almost time to unveil the 2026 PIA Winners!

The Finalists for 2026 Pump Industry Awards the have been shortlisted across the nine award categories, collectively highlighting the very best in innovation, performance, technical ability, and overall contribution to the pump sector.

The annual awards presentation dinner is a celebration of the industry’s best and brightest. Alongside well-deserved reward and recognition, the evening offers outstanding networking opportunities, and the perfect chance to celebrate with colleagues from across the sector.

This highly anticipated industry gathering takes place on Thursday 19th March at the famous Hilton St Georges Park, in Burton on Trent, and promises to be another sell out event.

Our 2026 Finalists by award category

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by DFA Media Group

ABB: LV Titanium Variable Speed Motor

BAKER HUGHES: CO₂ Pump for Sustainable CCUS Infrastructure

GRUNDFOS: ALPHA2 GO Circulation Pump

HAYLEY 24/7 ENGINEERING SERVICES: Artesis e-MCM

INNOMOTICS: Oil Lubricated Rolling Bearing

JOHN CRANE: Type 8628VL Multiphase Seal

SELWOOD: SelTank

VERDER: Verderflex Ds4F Pump

WATSON-MARLOW FLUID TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS: Bredel CIP Pump

PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by World Pumps

BAKER HUGHES: From Design to Operation – Reliable Pumping Solution for Combined Cycle Plants

GPM: The GPM-Eliminator Pellet Pump – Iron Mining

INNOMOTICS: Netherlands Largest Heat Pump – ENECO

METCOR PUMPS: Broadgate Circle Pump Stations Rehabilitation & Upgrade

NTK INDUSTRIAL: Clean Technical Engineering by N-Spindle®

PUMP ACADEMY: iPUMPNET Smart Pumping Station Monitoring Solution

ENVIRONMENTAL CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by SPP Pumps

ABB: IE5 Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM) Motor Range

BAKER HUGHES: Enabling Green Logistics with Advanced CO₂ Pump Technology

INNOMOTICS: Perfect Harmony GH180 Drive

KOLLER: ECOlution and Spa Pumps with the Controlled Solid-Body Vortex Principle

NTK INDUSTRIAL: Clean Technical Engineering by N-Spindle® Archimedean Screw Pump

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by WEG UK

APEX PUMPS

EKKI PUMPS

NIBE ENERGY SYSTEMS

SALAMANDER PUMPS

SPP PUMPS

VERDER

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Caprari / Calpeda

BEST PUMP SUPPLIES

METCOR PUMPS

PUMPSERV

SEAL AND PUMP ENGINEERING

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Wilo

ABB

BROOK CROMPTON

HAYLEY 24/7

KOOT

PIONEER PUMP SOLUTIONS

WEG UK

CONTRIBUTION TO SKILLS & TRAINING AWARD

Sponsored by ABB

INNOMOTICS: VFD Training for Pump Control, Performance Optimisation, and Issue Identification

JOHN CRANE: Partnership with The University of Sheffield

WORKDRY/SELWOOD: Apprenticeship Programme

RISING STAR AWARD

Sponsored by Innomotics

Jordan Hopkins: APEX PUMPS

Elis Thomas: ARFON ENGINEERING (part of Wilo UK)

Jack Eaton: BROOK CROMPTON

Matthew Harris: GM TREBLE

Luke Norris: JOHN CRANE UK

Tommy Fradd: PARAGON PUMP SERVICING

SUSTAINABLE CONTRIBUTION FOR A BETTER WORLD

Sponsored by AESSEAL

APEX PUMPS

INNOMOTICS

WEG UK

The nine winners will be announced during the glittering gala dinner, which will bring together a broad cross-section of industry personnel, and end-user customers, to honour outstanding achievements from right across in the international pump sector.

Join us for the celebration

A few places are still available, so whether it’s taking a table to host customers or booking a few seats for you, your team and partners, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening of great food, fine wine, fantastic entertainment and that all-important networking until the early hours, when our now infamous ‘survivors’ breakfast’ will be served.

To help deliver this key industry awards ceremony, we will be joined by ex-professional snooker champion and popular TV pundit, Steve Davis. Best known for dominating professional snooker during the 1980s, he reached eight World Snooker Championship finals in nine years, won six world titles, and held the world number one ranking for seven consecutive seasons. He was also the first snooker player to make a televised 147 break. Since then, his TV punditry has become legendary, and he can also add DJ, electronic musician, and author to his long list of credits.

To book your place please visit www.pumpindustryawards.com/book-tickets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals