Firethorn secures Gateway 2 approval for Stratford PBSA development

Firethorn has secured Gateway 2 approval for its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) project in Stratford, East London, marking a key regulatory milestone for the developer.

The 284-bed development, which will include 35% affordable student accommodation, is being delivered by McAleer & Rushe and forms part of Firethorn’s growing Living portfolio.

Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator confirms that the detailed design and construction control arrangements meet critical safety requirements and provide greater regulatory certainty, as outlined in the Building Safety Act. Full-scale construction can now take place, with works due to complete in time for the 2028/29 academic year.

Located on Stratford High Street, the development will feature shared study, social and fitness amenities, alongside a ground-floor community space for public use. The site benefits from close proximity to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and is within walking distance of both UCL East and University of the Arts London.

In line with Firethorn’s strong commitment to delivering sustainable, best-in-class assets, the development has a target BREEAM “Excellent” rating, with a focus on high-quality building performance and long-term operational efficiency.

Paul Martin, Head of Development at Firethorn, commented:

“Securing Gateway 2 approval marks a significant milestone, enabling us to move confidently into the construction phase and continue expanding our PBSA platform in one of London’s most dynamic and well‑connected areas.

“Working alongside McAleer & Rushe, we are proud to deliver modern, high‑quality and sustainable accommodation in Stratford — a thriving Higher Education hub with exceptional transport links. This development will help meet the strong and growing demand from East London’s student population.”

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe, commented:

“We look forward to progressing the scheme following this approval, which reflects the strength of the collaborative approach taken by the Firethorn and McAleer & Rushe project team. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of building safety, quality and sustainability as works commence on-site, delivering safe, modern student accommodation in East London.”

The site forms part of Firethorn’s Living portfolio, including PBSA developments in Hackney Wick, Stratford, and The Malt Works at Leith Walk in Edinburgh.

For more information, visit www.firethorntrust.com

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