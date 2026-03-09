Winvic delivers Crown Place Birmingham, the city’s tallest student accommodation scheme, and hits 15,000 bed milestone in multi-room sector

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor specialising in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has completed Crown Place in Birmingham – a landmark 33-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development.

Practical completion was achieved on programme in December 2025 for client Crown Student Living, marking the delivery of Birmingham’s tallest student accommodation building and a significant new addition to the city’s skyline.

The completion of Crown Place represents a landmark moment for Winvic, taking total delivery beyond 15,000 beds across its multi-room sector. This milestone highlights sustained growth and reinforces Winvic’s position as a leading multi-room contractor, with expertise in delivering large-scale residential developments of all types – from high-rise city towers to mid-rise and suburban schemes – across a variety of locations nationwide.

Located on the corner of Lancaster Street in Birmingham city centre in easy reach of Aston University, Birmingham City University and the University of Birmingham, the ?85 million scheme will be operated by global student housing provider Yugo, with students now moving in from January 2026.

Crown Place offers 814 student beds, including 572 studios, 114 cluster flats and 128 duplex rooms, arranged across a 33-storey tower and adjoining 9 and 12-storey blocks.

The scheme features over 13,000 sq ft of amenity space, including study rooms, communal kitchens, private dining areas, lounges, cinema and karaoke rooms, and a fully equipped gym, alongside a first-floor terrace and a Sky lounge at Level 33 – setting new standards for student living in Birmingham.

Designed by ECE Westworks and engineered by Meinhardt, Crown Place was delivered on a highly constrained city-centre site located in a major arterial route into Birmingham. Winvic implemented a detailed logistics strategy, with just-in-time deliveries to minimise disruption and ensure programme certainty throughout the 145 week build programme.

Innovation has been central to the project’s success. Crown Place is not only Winvic’s tallest scheme to date, but also the contractor’s first project to utilise a unitised brick fa?ade system, enabling the rapid installation of 2,768 prefabricated fa?ade panels without the need for external access.

The project saw the UK-first deployment of Skyline Cockpit, allowing the tower crane to be operated remotely from ground level to enhance both safety and efficiency. Advanced technology and sustainable practices were integrated throughout the scheme, including the use of HP SitePrint, a BIM-linked robotic setting-out system; GAMMA AR, an augmented reality tool that overlays 3D BIM designs onto the as-built environment; and the AmpD Enertainer battery system, which reduced diesel use by 7,645 litres per week, supporting greener operations.

Additional innovations included an open-top goods hoist to safely and efficiently distribute materials to the upper floors, and KONE jump lift technology, which enabled early lift installation and operation, providing enhanced material and operative movement management.

Winvic also placed a strong focus on social value, supporting local communities through employment, education and charitable initiatives. The project achieved outstanding CCS scores of 49 and was recognised with a Silver National Site Award. Over 3,800 weeks of employment were created for Birmingham residents into new roles on site. Since the project began, 14 students and apprentices have been supported by Winvic’s project team through T Level placements, industry studentships and graduate roles. This includes four students who have successfully transitioned from T Level work placements into apprenticeships with Winvic, demonstrating the strength of the main contractor’s early careers pipeline and long-term commitment to development local talent.

Community impact initiatives included a Magical Santa’s Grotto for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, canal clean-up efforts, and charity fundraising events that raised over ?7,500. Long term educational partnerships with Aston University, Walsall College, BMET and South and City College Birmingham alongside local schools such as Erdington Academy, have seen the project being used to inspire the next generation. 22 education engagement events were delivered to over 400 students, including interactive workshops that developed with students as they progressed through education and site visits showcasing the latest industry innovations.

Mark Jones, Managing Director of Multi-Room at Winvic Construction, said: “The completion of Crown Place is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved. From pioneering new construction technologies to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, this project demonstrates the results of our strong collaborative partnership with Crown Student Living, Yugo and our supply chain partners.”

“Crown Place also marks a landmark moment for Winvic, taking our total delivery beyond 15,000 beds across our multi-room sector – a milestone that reflects the scale of our sector expertise and the trust our clients have in us. Delivering Birmingham’s tallest student accommodation building on such a constrained site demanded innovation, collaboration and absolute commitment from the entire project team. We are proud to hand over a landmark development that will set new benchmarks for student living in the city.”

Alan Pulver, Director at Crown Student Living, said: “The completion of Crown Place marks a significant milestone for Crown Student Living. This landmark development sets a new benchmark for student living in Birmingham, combining high-quality design with carefully considered spaces that foster a strong sense of community. Through close collaboration with Winvic and Yugo, we have delivered a development that meets the expectations of modern students and adds real value to the city and its residents”.

Robin Moorcroft, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Yugo, said: “We are thrilled by the completion of Crown Place, as the space represents the high-quality student accommodation Yugo is proud to manage. At Yugo, we go beyond housing; we’re committed to creating vibrant, sustainable, and supportive communities where students can truly thrive, and Crown Place brings that vision to life.

“We are proud to be working with institutional-grade partners like Crown to deliver operational excellence at scale with high-quality accommodation, benefiting students and clients across both existing and emerging markets.

“With stunning views of the Birmingham skyline, dedicated study areas, and generous communal spaces designed to foster connection and belonging, we’re excited to be welcoming the first wave of students to Crown Place.”

Crown Place is now open, welcoming students to Birmingham’s tallest and most innovative student accommodation.

