Flexible workspaces: The fast-growing sector transforming the UK commercial property market

As flexible workspace provider Orega celebrates 25 years in business, the company is spotlighting how premium flexible offices have moved from perk to business-critical infrastructure. Against this backdrop of economic success, Orega’s 25 year milestone reflects not only the evolution of the flexible workspace sector nationally, but also the growing importance of premium flexible offices in cities across the UK.

Alan Pepper, CEO of Orega, comments:

“Reaching our upcoming 25th anniversary is a proud milestone for the business. The flexible workspace sector has evolved dramatically since Orega was founded – we’ve weathered the storm of three economic downturns and a global pandemic – and we’ve come out stronger than ever.

“It’s clear that flexibility is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s now central to how modern businesses operate.”

For growing businesses, the appeal is strategic as much as practical. Flexible workspaces allow firms to scale without long-term real estate commitments, access central locations that help attract talent, and present a professional environment that matches their ambitions.

Bristol is perhaps the clearest example of a strong regional economy proving Orega’s point. The West of England is growing at four times the national average, generating over £54bn annually, with the city maintaining the highest rate of net business start-ups outside London. That economic momentum is driving sustained demand for high-quality, flexible office space from professional services, tech and financial firms.

But Bristol is part of a broader national picture where hybrid working has matured from a pandemic-era experiment into an established operating model, prompting businesses of all sizes to fundamentally rethink what they need from office space, and why.

Alan adds:

“In cities like Bristol, we’re seeing sustained demand from established corporations and ambitious growing businesses who want flexibility without compromising on quality or location. The role of the office has changed; it’s about creating environments that foster collaboration, support wellbeing and reflect a company’s brand and ambition.”

A proven model for sustainable growth

Over the past two and a half years, Orega has opened eight new premium centres and grown its team with key strategic hires including CEO Alan Pepper, COO David Kinnaird, and Commercial Director Sophie Turnbull.

Orega is also the pioneer of Management Agreements with Landlords, a unique approach to flexible workspaces that has been central to its success, setting a precedent for sustainable growth in the sector.

The company’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with ambitious plans to expand to 45 locations over the next five years at an average rate of four new sites per year. The focus will remain on London, the UK’s six big regional cities – including Bristol – and select locations where demand for premium flexible workspaces continues to rise.

Alan comments: “Our future growth will be shaped by the same principles that got us to where we are today. We want to keep empowering businesses to unlock their true potential, remaining agile and responsive to the changing market. The flexible workspace industry is maturing and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that evolution.”

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