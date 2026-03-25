Urbana Partners UK unveil 78,550 sq ft office refurbishment in Birmingham city centre

A prominent seven-storey office building in Birmingham city centre is now available to let following a major refurbishment by landlord, Urbana Partners UK.



King Edward House, on New Street, offers 78,550 sq ft of newly refurbished workspace, including several unique internal courtyards and a range of high-quality occupier amenities.



All seven floors have been refurbished to CAT A specification, providing generous floor plates of up to 12,000 sq ft.



Originally built in 1936, King Edward House is characterised by its imposing Portland stone façade and will now be complemented by 5,000 sq ft of outdoor workspace. Internal light wells provide courtyard space on the second, third and fourth floors, while occupiers will also benefit from two roof terraces on the 7th floor, with far reaching views across the city centre.



Additional amenities include a large gym and studio space, as well as end-of-trip cycle storage and shower facilities.



In addition to the building’s attractive heritage façade, the refurbishment has provided strong sustainability credentials, including operational smart energy services, LED lighting and photovoltaic solar roof panels, and is targeting BREEAM Excellent and WiredScore Gold certifications.



Nick Lloyd, Partner at Urbana Partners UK, said: “We are delighted to bring King Edward House back to life through our sustainable refurbishment of the building, which has included a complete repositioning of the ground and lower ground floors. These now provide the new reception and arrival area overlooking New Street, as well as high-quality occupier amenities.



“With wellbeing as a primary driver, the refurbishment includes a new 7th floor roof terrace for all occupiers as well as seven other lettable outdoor workspaces. With the space offered at a considerable discount to the current top rents being achieved in the city, we look forward to welcoming occupiers into the new King Edward House community very soon.”



Charles Toogood, partner at Newmark, added: “King Edward House presents a compelling opportunity for occupiers seeking modern, energy efficient workspace in the heart of Birmingham city centre. The combination of generous floor plates and a wide range of amenities will appeal to a broad range of businesses, from established corporates to growing firms.



“Given the significant investment in the building and its proximity to key transport hubs, we expect the scheme to attract strong interest, particularly from those seeking value relative to other available office space in the city centre.”



King Edward House is located close to Birmingham New Street station and within a short walk of Birmingham Snow Hill, Birmingham Moor Street and HS2’s future Birmingham Curzon Street station.



For more information, please contact Mark Robinson and Charlotte Fullard at Avison Young, and George Jennings and Charles Toogood at Newmark.

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