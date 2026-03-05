Hazardous lighting for L’Oréal NZ hub

When global beauty leader L’Oréal set out to develop its new distribution centre in Auckland, New Zealand, the brief extended far beyond operational efficiency. The Dangerous Goods Store within the facility required a robust, compliant lighting solution for a Zone 2 hazardous environment, while also contributing to a sustainability ambition that would ultimately make history in New Zealand.

Delivered in November 2025, the project brought together a strong collaboration team: developer James Kirkpatrick Group, architect Gravitas Consulting, builder Waide Commercial Construction, and Electrical and Lighting Consultant Electrical Consulting Services. Electrical Consulting Services, in collaboration with Techlight, was entrusted with delivering a lighting solution that would meet stringent safety, performance, and environmental benchmarks. There was only one manufacturer they wanted to partner with, Petrel.

Designing for Zone 2: Safety Without Compromise

The Dangerous Goods Store was classified as Zone 2, an environment where explosive gas atmospheres are not likely to occur in normal operation, and, if they do occur, will exist only for a short time. In such settings, lighting is not merely functional; it is critical infrastructure.

To address this, 73No Petrel ALED4/G/Z2/156E luminaires were installed as high-bay fittings, illuminating aisles and open warehouse areas with powerful, consistent light output. These fixtures are engineered specifically for hazardous locations, providing the necessary ingress protection, durability and compliance for Zone 2 applications. Their robust construction ensures long-term reliability while minimising maintenance requirements, an essential consideration in environments handling dangerous goods.

Complementing the general lighting, 12No Petrel 9LED5700/EM units were deployed to provide emergency illumination across aisles and open areas. In any hazardous facility, emergency lighting must operate seamlessly in the event of power failure, ensuring safe evacuation and maintaining visibility during critical incidents. The integration of dedicated emergency luminaires reinforces the project’s uncompromising approach to safety.

Supporting a 6-Star Green Star Milestone

While safety and compliance were paramount, sustainability remained central to the project vision. The distribution centre has achieved New Zealand’s first-ever 6-Star Green Star Design Certified rating, the highest possible rating awarded by the New Zealand Green Building Council. This world-leading certification represents excellence in sustainable design and places the facility at the forefront of environmentally responsible industrial development in New Zealand.

Commenting on the project, Stuart Head, Technical and Certification Manager at Petrel Ltd said “Lighting is central to Green Star performance, influencing energy use, operational carbon and overall environmental quality. By combining high-performance LEDs with precise optical control, the L’Oréal Dangerous Goods Store achieves lower emissions, reduced energy demand and safer working conditions. Petrel is proud to have supported the delivery of this award-winning outcome.”

By combining hazardous-area compliance with energy-efficient design, Petrel’s solution demonstrates that performance and sustainability are not mutually exclusive; they are mutually reinforcing.

Collaboration Driving Innovation

Projects of this calibre depend on close collaboration between stakeholders. Early engagement with the end user, developer, design consultants and construction team ensured that lighting specifications aligned seamlessly with architectural intent, structural constraints, electrical and fire suppression infrastructure.

The result is a facility that not only meets stringent hazardous-area standards but also aligns with global best practice in sustainable industrial design. Techlight’s National Sales Manager, Pierre Abrahamse, said: “The L’Oréal Dangerous Goods Store project sets a new benchmark, demonstrating how specialist lighting capability can drive both operational excellence and environmental leadership. Credit goes to the team at Petrel for their skill, commitment and genuine passion for the sector.”

In an era where supply chain infrastructure must be safer, smarter and greener, this Auckland facility sets a new global standard. Through thoughtful design, precision engineering and collaborative delivery, it proves that even the most technically demanding environments can achieve world-class sustainability outcomes. To learn more about this story and the products featured, please visit Petrel’s website.

