ILI Group shortlisted for Green Business of the Year at the British Business Awards 2026

Hamilton-based clean energy infrastructure developer ILI Group has been shortlisted for Green Business of the Year at the British Business Awards 2026, recognising its role in developing the infrastructure needed to support the UK’s transition to net zero.

The awards will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on 30 April 2026, bringing together around 2,000 business leaders from across the UK. More than 400 companies entered this year’s awards, with shortlisted businesses assessed across areas including business performance, innovation, workforce and culture, customer impact, and contribution to society and the wider economy.

ILI Group develops large-scale energy storage and green hyperscale data centres – infrastructure that supports the transition to a low-carbon electricity system.

Its portfolio comprises 4.1GW of infrastructure projects, including 2.6GW of energy storage and 1.5GW of green hyperscale data centres.

These data centres are collectively known as The Stoics: a proposed network of three strategically located facilities at Cato (Fife), Rufus (East Ayrshire) and Aurelius (North Lanarkshire).

Together, these projects are designed to help store, balance and optimise renewable electricity, while creating green digital infrastructure that can make better use of clean power and help reduce curtailment.

A major milestone for the business came in 2023 with the sale of the 500MW Loch na Cathrach pumped storage hydro project to Statkraft, representing one of the most significant long-duration energy storage developments currently progressing in Europe.

ILI is now progressing further nationally significant infrastructure, including the 900MW / 15-hour Balliemeanoch pumped storage hydro project, which is expected to achieve planning consent in 2026.

Over their operational lifetime, ILI’s energy storage projects could enable more than 150 million tonnes of CO₂ savings, equivalent to the annual emissions of around 74 million UK cars, underlining the scale of environmental impact the company’s development model can deliver.

Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI Group, said:

“Being shortlisted for Green Business of the Year is a fantastic recognition of the work our team has been doing over many years.

At ILI, our focus is on developing the infrastructure that allows renewable energy to work in practice – ensuring it can be stored, balanced and used when it’s needed.

That same approach now extends to green digital infrastructure through The Stoics, our proposed network of green hyperscale data centres, designed to support growing demand for AI and data while helping accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon electricity system.

We’re a small team, but we’ve consistently delivered complex, nationally significant projects that attract major international investment. This nomination reflects both the scale of that impact and the importance of building the infrastructure needed for net zero.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals

About the British Business Awards

The British Business Awards celebrate businesses from across the UK, from major international companies to high-growth SMEs and family-owned firms. This year’s event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre will include a special guest appearance from George Clooney, alongside keynote speaker Sir Bob Geldof and co-hosts Rob Brydon and Elaine C Smith.

The awards will once again raise funds for Social Bite, with a target of helping raise more than £1 million for the homelessness charity.

About ILI Group

Intelligent Land Investments Group (ILI Group) is a Scottish clean energy and infrastructure developer with a portfolio of more than 4.1GW of energy storage and digital infrastructure projects, including 1.4GW of pumped storage hydro, 1.2GW of utility-scale battery storage, and 1.5GW of green hyperscale data centres through The Stoics.

The company reached a major milestone with the sale of its first 500MW pumped storage hydro project, Loch na Cathrach at Loch Ness, to Statkraft, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy companies. The deal underlined ILI Group’s expertise in progressing complex, nationally significant infrastructure and its role in helping shape the UK’s clean energy and digital future.