Porsche project accelerates away – with help from TCC

A prestigious £5.8 million state-of-the-art Porsche centre in the West Country is now fully operational, with help from a fast-growing Midlands construction consultancy.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) provided quantity surveying and employers agent services for the creation of the new cutting edge Porsche dealership in Exeter.

The state-of-the-art development, on Matford Business Park, included the demolition of a previous dealership building, a new large vehicle showroom, new high quality workshop areas equipped with the latest technology, servicing and testing bays and a wet and dry valeting building . The development also included drainage and civils installation, landscaping and extensive parking areas. TCC has been involved since the initial project feasibility stage.

As employers agents, TCC had the responsibility of acting on behalf of Ryland Automotive and Dealership Developments Ltd to see the project through to completion.

TCC director Gareth Powell said, “We are delighted to have been involved in this prestigious project which involved combining premium design and advanced technology into a space which embodied the essence of the Porsche brand and reflected Porsche’s high status and luxury in a centre of automotive excellence.”

Ryland Automotive group property director Chris Page said, “Ryland Automotive appointed TCC as cost consultants and employers agent on the Porsche Centre, Exeter new build and part refurbishment project and they provided a professional service throughout the project. TCC offered clear advice and maintained strong cost control throughout. TCC’s professional approach added real value and I would recommend and work with them again.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill in Birmingham city centre, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

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