M&S accelerates food expansion with rapid store openings across the UK

Marks & Spencer is continuing its push to grow its food business, with plans to open its third new food store in just two weeks.

The latest site, located in Farnham, is set to open on Wednesday 25th. The 18,600 sq ft store is one of 12 former Homebase locations currently being redeveloped by the retailer.

This follows two recent openings: a 16,000 sq ft store in Luton Bramingham and a 15,000 sq ft food outlet at Hatfield Oldings Corner, both also converted from former Homebase units.

These rapid launches form part of M&S’s wider strategy to significantly expand its food division by increasing its store footprint across the UK.

The larger format stores allow the retailer to introduce an enhanced in-store experience, including features such as hot chicken counters, bakeries and dedicated coffee areas.

Alex Freudmann, Managing Director of M&S Food, said the business is undergoing a major transformation, with a focus on delivering both value and high-quality, innovative products to customers. He explained that securing the right locations with sufficient space is key to offering a broader range suited to families and everyday shopping needs.

He added that the company is bringing M&S Food to three new towns this month, with a strong pipeline of further openings planned throughout the year.

In addition to new stores, M&S is also investing in its existing estate. Its latest renewal project launched last Thursday at Westway in Chelmsford, following an eight-week refurbishment.

Looking ahead, M&S is targeting around 500 locations across the UK for new, larger sites capable of stocking its full food range, with the average store size expected to reach around 18,000 sq ft.

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