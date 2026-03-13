PERI UK launches AI-enabled custom formwork fabrication service powered by dataform.work

PERI UK is now offering contractors across the UK access to an AI-enabled service that automates the design and CNC fabrication of complex bespoke formwork.

The technology has already been successfully deployed on HS2 footbridge foundations in Warwickshire, proving its ability to deliver greater precision and material efficiency on demanding infrastructure projects in less time.

The rollout follows PERI Group’s strategic joint venture investment in dataform.work, strengthening its long-term commitment to digital construction and automated production.

PERI UK is making AI-driven custom formwork design and fabrication available to contractors nationwide, following the successful deployment of the technology on an infrastructure scheme in Warwickshire.

Powered by dataform.work – the digital construction joint venture co-founded by PERI Group and DataB – the system automates the translation of 3D models into production-ready components, enabling faster, more precise, and more cost-effective delivery of complex geometries.

Bespoke formwork has traditionally required extensive manual detailing, programming, and workshop time, particularly where non-standard shapes are involved. Infrastructure schemes, architecturally ambitious buildings, and high-rise projects frequently demand window and door box-outs, void formers, or freeform formwork units that are challenging to achieve using standard system components. The digital workflow enabled by DataB software significantly reduces that complexity while increasing planning reliability. It means that the process — from concept models to component production — can be carried out in less than half the time.

Proven on HS2

The technology was first deployed in the UK on foundations for a footbridge along the High Speed 2 route near Coventry. The foundation design featured 13 different facets and angles, engineered to optimise structural load paths and reduce concrete consumption for a lower embodied carbon footprint. dataform.work’s automated production process enabled the precise manufacture of the complex internal void former quickly and economically, demonstrating the system’s viability for demanding infrastructure applications.

Custom box outs on the W129 Footbridge Pier project for HS2.

The workflow starts with PERI engineers uploading a project’s 3D model into the dataform.work platform. The software automatically generates the cutting data and detailed assembly instructions for the substructure’s geometry. Components are then precision-milled from plywood using advanced 5-axis CNC machinery before being assembled in a PERI production facility and delivered to site ready for installation.

An assembled void-former ready for delivery to site.

The innovative joint design significantly reduces the need for screws and the use of glue altogether. As well as accelerating assembly in the warehouse, the design incorporates integrated striking elements that allow void formers for windows and doors in particular to be removed more efficiently and with reduced risk of damage. This improves the practicality of reuse in the high-rise market and helps contractors maintain programme certainty on complex pours.

“Bespoke formwork has often involved significant manual input and a degree of programme uncertainty due to the level of precision that these requirements demand,” says Matt Binder, National Product Manager at PERI UK. “With our enhanced fabrication services through dataform.work, we’re able to mobilise production and respond to customer orders for void formers or multi-faceted box out units much faster. Not only have we simplified the process, but we’ve also reduced the need for remedial work by narrowing the margin for error. It’s a huge step forward for efficiency and project certainty, with production lead times measured in days rather than weeks.”

dataform.work, established as a joint venture in 2025, with PERI Group and DataB each holding a 50% stake, forms part of the wider PERI initiative to integrate digitalisation and automated production into custom formwork solutions, supporting greater productivity and commercial certainty across the construction sector. Learn more about PERI and dataform.work bespoke formwork capabilities

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