Metso rolls out AI-driven maintenance tools as data questions linger

Metso has unveiled new machine learning features within its digital support platform, designed to predict maintenance needs and improve equipment uptime across its aggregates portfolio.

The Finnish manufacturer says the latest upgrade uses advanced data analysis to identify early signs of wear in crushing and screening equipment, helping operators intervene before faults develop into costly downtime. By combining live machine data with its own OEM expertise, Metso aims to deliver more accurate and timely maintenance recommendations directly through its digital platform.

The system is built around continuous data capture from on-board sensors, monitoring factors such as pressure, temperature, machine settings and location. As more data is gathered, the machine learning models can be refined, improving their ability to detect patterns and anticipate potential issues.

The predictive maintenance functionality is immediately available to machines already equipped with Metso’s Metrics connectivity hardware, while retrofit kits are being offered to bring older equipment into the system.

Jaakko Huhtapelto, vice president for technology and digital business in Metso’s aggregates division, said the development represents a step forward in making heavy equipment more efficient and easier to manage.

He noted that combining digital tools with decades of engineering knowledge allows operators to optimise performance, reduce unexpected failures and simplify maintenance planning.

The technology was launched at ConExpo in the United States, a market where attitudes towards machine data have historically been cautious. In the early days of telematics, some equipment owners resisted data logging over concerns that operational data could be used in legal disputes or shared with third parties.

Those concerns have not disappeared, particularly as data becomes increasingly valuable and regulatory frameworks around privacy continue to evolve. Questions around how data is stored, who can access it and how it might be used remain central to wider industry adoption of AI-driven systems.

Addressing these issues, Metso said customers retain control over whether to use the data-driven features. All data is stored on servers within the European Union and processed in line with current privacy and data protection legislation.

The company added that any sharing of data with third parties would require either customer consent or a legal obligation, such as a court order. Access to insights and recommendations is restricted on a need-to-know basis, although information may be shared with authorised distributors or service partners where required to support operations.

As machine learning becomes more embedded in construction and aggregates equipment, the balance between performance gains and data governance is likely to remain a key consideration for operators.

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