Planning Approval Secured for Transformation of Kirklevington Hall into Five-Star Hotel and Luxury Spa

Planning permission has been granted for the landmark redevelopment of Kirklevington Hall, paving the way for the transformation of the historic estate near Yarm into a five-star boutique hotel and luxury spa destination.

The decision by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council unlocks a £25 million-plus investment that will breathe new life into the former Judges Country House Hotel site, which has remained vacant since closing in March 2023. The ambitious plans will restore and enhance the estate to create a high-end leisure destination combining heritage architecture with contemporary hospitality facilities.

The project is being led by Teesside developer Chris Musgrave OBE, working in partnership with experienced hotel operator Kymel, with Architectural design by GSSArchitecture and planning consultancy Lichfields.

Under the approved proposals, the historic hall will be carefully refurbished to create 18 individually designed guest suites, complemented by a contemporary restaurant extension designed to contrast with and enhance the original building. A new luxury wellness spa will provide treatment rooms, relaxation areas, a swimming pool, sauna and steam facilities, as well as a boutique restaurant and state of the art exercise studio.

The wider estate will also feature walled garden spa lodges and twenty woodland lodges, offering guests an immersive wellness experience. In addition, a dedicated events pavilion and converted Victorian Stables building will provide a venue for weddings, conferences and private gatherings underpinned by the sites fantastic landscaped gardens.

Sketch of Proposed Restaurant Extension

Chris Musgrave OBE said:

“As someone born and bred in Tees Valley, I’m passionate about investing in the area and helping to drive long-term prosperity and job creation. Securing planning permission is a major step forward for Kirklevington Hall and allows us to move ahead with confidence.

“This is prominent site in a prime location, rich in history and local significance. Our vision is to celebrate its heritage while creating a destination of genuine regional and national appeal. The development will revitalise the area and deliver meaningful economic benefits for the wider community.”

Paul Mackings, chairman at Kymel, added:

“We’re delighted that planning permission has now been secured. Kirklevington Hall presents a rare opportunity to create a truly special destination, incorporating fine dining and luxury overnight stays to spa breaks, bespoke weddings and high-end events. This development will deliver a premium hospitality experience that addresses a recognised gap in the North East market.”

Project Partner Simon Rennison-Rae has worked closely with the wider consultant team to develop a design that carefully balances the estate’s historic character with high-quality contemporary additions, commented:

“This is a great result for the clients involved and for the local area, creating not only a destination hotel and spa but securing investment and job creation in the region. This is a dream project for us, its not often you get this level of bespoke design with both contemporary and conservation Architecture wrapped together. We cant wait to get cracking on the detailed design stages and delivering the scheme”

GSSArchitecture has developed a strong reputation nationally within the hotel and hospitality sector, working on a wide range of boutique hotels, spa destinations and leisure-led developments across the UK. The practice combines expertise in heritage restoration, contemporary hospitality design and destination-led placemaking, helping clients bring forward projects that create memorable guest experiences while supporting long-term economic growth.

Sketch of Proposed Function Room

