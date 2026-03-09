Planning submitted for five new units at Worcester Six Business Park

Proposals have been submitted for the speculative development of smaller industrial units at Worcester Six, the flagship business park.

Overseen by the planning committee of Wychavon District Council, the plans relate to a 3.46 acre plot at Worcester Six and will be known as North Point.

This phase will deliver up to five units ranging from 5,532 sq ft up to 34,401 sq ft, with options to combine. Available either for sale or to let, the units are designed to meet growing demand from manufacturing, light industrial businesses and SMEs.

Located adjacent to Junction 6 of the M5, Worcester Six Business Park is already home to a number of major national and international occupiers, including MiTek, Bidfood, Alliance Flooring Distribution, Material Solutions, Kimal, Spire Healthcare, IONOS, Kohler Mira, Zwick Roell, Super Smart Service, Stop Start Transport and Sierra CP Engineering.

The North Point development represents an alternative to the larger-format buildings for which Worcester Six is best known, broadening the park’s occupier mix and providing flexible accommodation for a different segment of the market.

Edward Peel, Director at Stoford, said: “We are pleased to announce the submission of the latest planning application at Worcester Six, which will further diversify the offer at the site and support continued business growth in the region. The park has been an incredibly successful, game-changing development over the last ten years, with strong and sustained demand for commercial space. These proposals represent an exciting opportunity for further development, creating new, sustainable units to meet ongoing market demand.”

Charles D’Auncey, Director at Harris Lamb, said: “These units will be a great addition as they offer a totally different type of space to anything else currently available at Worcester Six. North Point occupies a prominent position in a strategic location adjacent to Junction 6 of the M5. The introduction of smaller industrial units opens the business park up to a new market, with a variety of unit sizes to march occupier requirements.”



For details about availability at Worcester Six, please contact the schemes retained agents: Charles D’Auncey at Harris Lamb – charles.dauncey@harrislamb.com or Tom Arnold at Colliers – tom.arnold@colliers.com. Or for more information, visit: www.worcester6.co.uk

