VGP expands UK footprint with Sheffield logistics park

Pan-European logistics and industrial real estate specialist VGP has unveiled its second UK development, confirming Sheffield as the latest location in its growing national portfolio.

VGP Park Sheffield is being delivered on a brownfield regeneration site to the east of the city centre, close to the A361 and junction 34 of the M1. The scheme will provide more than 265,000 sq ft of warehouse and office accommodation, targeting a broad range of industrial and logistics occupiers.

The site sits approximately four miles from Sheffield city centre and just 1.5 miles from junction 34 of the M1, offering strong connectivity to national distribution networks. Manchester Airport is around 42 miles away, while East Midlands Airport lies 49 miles to the south, reinforcing the park’s strategic positioning within the UK logistics corridor.

In line with VGP’s wider development standards, the Sheffield park will be constructed to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification, reflecting the company’s focus on sustainable design and operational performance. Completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

The launch follows the recent announcement of VGP Park East Midlands, the company’s first UK site, located adjacent to junction 24a of the M1 and the A50. That development offers units from 95,000 sq ft upwards, including tailored solutions for larger logistics operations. It is targeting BREEAM Outstanding and will incorporate rooftop solar panels to enable on-site renewable energy generation.

VGP’s expansion into the UK market forms part of its integrated development model, which spans land acquisition, construction and long-term asset management. Once complete, the Sheffield assets will be managed directly by VGP, maintaining continuity from development through to occupation.

With two strategic sites now underway, VGP is positioning itself to meet growing demand for high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics space across key UK regions.

