Red Construction Group secure over £100m of work in the South West and celebrate project completions

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, is forecasting positive sustainable growth, having surpassed £100m of secured work and celebrating project completions totalling more than £65m within its South West division. The team recently completed the £15m Millstream development, the final piece of the redevelopment of the Chocolate Quarter Retirement Village, formerly Cadbury’s Chocolate Factory. The works involved navigating an existing basement structure to construct the five-storey block that consists of 44 extra-care apartments, a communal lounge, a basement plant room, cycle store, and extensive associated external works.

Following the successful delivery of the Chocolate Quarter Retirement Village, St Monica Trust has now appointed the South West division as its construction partner on The Hub, a vibrant new social facility to be located at the heart of Cote Lane Retirement Village in Bristol. The RED team will create an extension to Grade II listed building, Oatley House, linked via clear structural glass, creating a modern, comfortable communal space with seating, sofas, and a serving counter. The internal refurbishment will involve the reconfiguration of bathroom facilities, an adjustment of office layouts, and a new reception area. By transforming the previously underused space into a vibrant, welcoming café and social hub, both residents and visitors will benefit, while also preserving the 1920s character of Oatley House.

The Chocolate Quarter Retirement Village The Hub, Cote Lane

These project milestones with St Monica Trust coincide with the division’s completion of several cladding remediation schemes in the South West of which include works on The Crescent, Balmoral & Waverley, and The Panoramic. These projects total over £15m and deliver fire safety works to over 400 apartments within the city of Bristol.

James Devey, Divisional Director at RED Construction South West, commented: “We’ve been busy delivering projects that truly make a difference. The completion of several cladding remediation projects and final piece of the Chocolate Quarter are perfect examples. The new social hub at St Monica Trust’s Cote Lane Retirement Village represents the success of our approach to collaboration, delivery, and willingness to take on projects that enhance the community.”

David Williams, Chief Executive at St Monica Trust, added: “RED Construction South West’s work on The Chocolate Quarter has been an all-round success, so when it came to selecting a contractor for The Hub, the team were the obvious choice. As we look towards the refurbishment of the equally historic Oatley House, we can trust that the task of delivering The Hub has been placed into the best hands.”

The news follows RED South West recently breaking ground on StudioHIVE’s Weston Health Hub, located in Weston-Super-Mare. The first phase of the project will involve the construction of a new health centre and GP surgery, providing facilities serving up to 12,500 people.

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