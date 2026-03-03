Scottish Water sets out £13.4bn investment drive for 2027–2033

Scottish Water has unveiled a £13.4bn investment programme aimed at protecting and modernising the nation’s water and wastewater infrastructure over the six-year period from 2027 to 2033.

The publicly owned utility said the plan is designed to future-proof ageing assets, respond to climate change pressures and sustain service standards, while maintaining some of the lowest customer charges in the UK.

Of the total investment, £8bn will be directed towards maintaining and upgrading core infrastructure, including pipes, treatment works and associated assets. The remaining funding will cover essential operating expenditure to ensure services continue to run safely, reliably and efficiently.

The programme will be delivered across Scotland, with the utility highlighting its potential to support employment, skills development and regional supply chains. Scottish Water said the plan reflects extensive engagement, with more than 25,000 people contributing feedback during its preparation.

Chief executive Alex Plant said the blueprint balances long-term resilience with affordability. He noted that customers had made clear the need to safeguard essential services while ensuring investment remains fair and proportionate.

As a publicly owned body, Scottish Water reinvests all income into its network and services. The organisation said its charges remain among the lowest of any UK water utility and emphasised that financial support schemes will continue for households requiring assistance. Currently, more than 53 per cent of customers receive some form of support.

To fund the proposed programme, Scottish Water has put forward annual increases in customer charges of 3.3 per cent above CPI. The utility argues that this approach will provide the financial stability needed to address infrastructure resilience, environmental compliance and climate adaptation over the coming decade.

The proposals have now been submitted to the Water Industry Commission for Scotland for regulatory scrutiny. A draft determination is expected in June, with a final determination scheduled for October 2026. This will confirm investment levels and customer charges for the 2027–2033 regulatory period, ahead of a detailed Delivery Plan being published in advance of the new cycle.

