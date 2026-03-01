£1.4bn flood defence push gathers pace with 600 schemes lined up

The Environment Agency has set out plans for a £1.4bn flood defence programme that will accelerate more than 600 schemes across England over the next two years, marking a significant step up in efforts to tackle rising flood risk.

The investment will fund a broad mix of major infrastructure projects, smaller repair works and nature-based interventions designed to improve resilience and better manage water across catchments.

Several flagship schemes are already progressing, including the £59.3m Bridgwater Tidal Barrier in Somerset, the £37.1m Derby Flood Risk Management Scheme and the £24.3m Kendal flood scheme in Cumbria. These projects form part of a wider pipeline aimed at protecting communities, infrastructure and economic activity from increasing climate pressures.

Major flood protection schemes currently in the programme include:

Bridgwater Tidal Barrier Flood Defence Scheme, Somerset – £59.3m

Derby Flood Risk Management Scheme, Derbyshire – £37.1m

Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme, Cumbria – £24.3m

Upper Thurne Integrated Drainage Improvements, Norfolk – £20.3m

Blackpool Beach Nourishment Scheme, Lancashire – £17.7m

River Thames Scheme, Surrey – £17.0m

River Roch Flood Risk Management Scheme, Greater Manchester – £16.7m

Preston and South Ribble Flood Scheme, Lancashire – £15.2m

Bispham Coast Protection Scheme, Lancashire – £14.6m

Wareham Coastal Change – Poole Harbour Habitat Creation, Dorset – £12.3m

Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Beach Management, Lincolnshire – £11.4m

Portsea Island – Southsea Coastal Flood Scheme, Hampshire – £10.3m

Alongside new-build defences, around £260m has been allocated to repair and maintain existing flood assets, including damage caused by recent storms. This represents a renewed focus on improving the condition and reliability of ageing infrastructure after years of decline.

The programme forms part of a wider £10.5bn investment plan running through to 2036, the largest flood and coastal protection initiative ever undertaken in England.

As well as traditional engineering solutions, the Environment Agency is increasing its use of natural flood management techniques, including measures to slow water upstream and reduce peak flows during extreme weather events.

Caroline Douglass, the Environment Agency’s flood director, said the strategy combines hard infrastructure with nature-based approaches to deliver long-term resilience.

The scale of the programme is expected to support thousands of jobs across the construction and environmental sectors, while also unlocking development in areas previously constrained by flood risk.

With procurement activity ramping up and delivery partners mobilising, schemes are set to move rapidly into construction through 2026 and 2027 as the government pushes ahead with its long-term flood resilience strategy.

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