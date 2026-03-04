STARK Group Awarded EcoVadis Platinum for Fifth Consecutive Year

STARK Group has been awarded EcoVadis Platinum for the fifth year in a row, the highest distinction in one of the world’s leading sustainability rating systems. With a score of 94/100, the Group ranks in the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed globally.

The rating confirms STARK Group’s strong performance across environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, underlining the Group’s ambition to make sustainability an integrated and commercial driver of its business.

For customers, the rating provides independent recognition of STARK Group’s work with responsibility and documentation. The Group now provides CO₂ data for 78% of all LCA-relevant product sales in the Nordics and Germany. In the Nordic markets, product-level climate data is available through digital tools that enable customers to select lower-carbon alternatives, comply with emerging building regulations, and document the overall climate footprint of their projects.

At the same time, the Group has invested significantly in capabilities and advisory services. More than 700 sustainability ambassadors have been trained, and nearly half of STARK Group’s 18,500 employees have completed basic sustainability training.

STARK Group’s CEO, Søren P. Olesen, says:

“Receiving Platinum for the fifth consecutive year demonstrates that sustainability is not a side project, but an integrated part of our business foundation and our collaboration across the value chain. Our ambition is to raise both our own performance and that of the wider industry. By combining strong supplier partnerships, relevant customer tools and ambitious reporting, we make sustainability practical, transparent and a genuine competitive advantage.”

STARK UK’s Head of Sustainability, Sabrina Passley, says:

“At STARK UK, sustainability is fundamental to how we operate. Being part of a Group that consistently achieves Platinum recognition demonstrates the strength of our governance, transparency and responsible supply chain practices.

For our customers, this means practical support, credible product solutions and trusted data to help them build more sustainably. It underlines that sustainability at STARK UK is embedded, measurable and central to our long-term success.”

With approximately 15,000 suppliers, STARK Group works systematically to strengthen responsible processes and drive joint development across markets. The focus is on close collaboration between the group’s business units and direct dialogue with suppliers to identify opportunities for partnerships and continuous improvements.

STARK Group is also ahead of upcoming regulatory requirements. The Group already reports in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and has published its first integrated financial and sustainability report several years before the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is expected to apply in full to the company.

EcoVadis assesses companies against 21 sustainability criteria across four core areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The assessment process is designed to enhance transparency and promote continuous improvement across global value chains, enabling customers to monitor performance and identify high-performing partners.

