BIFIS Awards 2026 now open for entries

The British Institute of Fitted Interiors Specialists is pleased to announce that the BIFIS Awards 2026, in partnership with InstallerSHOW, is now open for entries.

The BIFIS Awards recognises talent, contribution and achievement in the fitted interiors installation sector and has seen significant growth since it launched in October 2021, and this year will feature new six categories, including the Installer’s Choice Awards, with installation professionals voting for the best products and brands in the sector.

The BIFIS Awards are free to enter, and businesses and individuals can nominate themselves, their business, a colleague, business associate, or a company that they work with via a dedicated online platform. Entries can be submitted from Tuesday 10 March and more information on the entry criteria, the submission process and key dates can be found at www.entertoday.co.uk. The 2026 categories are:

Kitchen Installer of Year

Bathroom Installer of the Year

Bedroom Installer of the Year

Young Installer of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Installation Manager of the Year

Installation Business of the Year

Special Recognition Award

Customer Service Champion of the Year

Independent Retailer of the Year

National Retailer of the Year

Industry Newcomer 2026

Environmental Champion of the Year

Community Champion of the Year

The Installer’s Choice – voted for by BIFIS registered installers

Installer-friendly product of the Year

National Kitchen Retailer of the Year

National Bathroom Retailer of the Year

Independent Kitchen Retailer of the Year

Independent Bathroom Retailer of the Year

Bedroom Retailer of the Year

BIFIS CEO Damian Walters commented “The consistent year-on-year growth in both entries and industry support highlights just how important it is to properly recognise and reward this vital workforce. This recognition matters not only to installers themselves, but to the wider fitted interiors industry that depends on their skill, professionalism, and dedication.

Each year, we are inspired not just by the volume of submissions, but by the calibre of talent across the sector, from apprentices and installers to installation businesses and managers. The BIFIS Awards provides an inclusive platform that brings the entire installation community together to celebrate excellence and achievement.”

New for 2026

BIFIS has teamed up with InstallerSHOW to bring the BIFIS Awards Gala Dinner Ceremony to the show for the very first time! The BIFIS Awards will be presented on the evening of Tuesday 23 June 2026.

The BIFIS Awards Gala Dinner will also support the BIFIS Charity of the Year, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, in recognition of the foundation’s outstanding work supporting people affected by motor neurone disease, following the loss of former BIFIS Inspector, Geoff Jackson, to the disease in 2025.

More information on the BIFIS Awards 2026 can be found at www.entertoday.co.uk

For information on remaining sponsorship opportunities, please email comms@bifis.org or call 01375 219 199, option 6.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals