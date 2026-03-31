The Guinness Partnership welcomes Kerry McCarthy MP to new development in Bristol

Catriona Simons, Group Chief Executive at The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, welcomed Kerry McCarthy MP for Bristol East, Stephen Peacock, CEO of West England Combined Authority and Bristol City Council Leader Cllr Tony Dyer, for a tour of an important new development on Trinity Road, that will provide more than 100 much needed affordable homes for Bristol.

The visit also included senior colleagues from the Guinness development team, other attendees from the West of England Combined Authority, and Bristol City Council as well as Allan O’Brien, Regional Director from award winning housebuilder, The Hill Group.

Hill is constructing the 104 high-quality one, two and three-bedroom social rent apartments for Guinness on the old Trinity Road Police Station site. These social rent homes will help meet the strong need for affordable housing within Bristol.

Trinity Road is being delivered with financial help and partnership working from both Bristol City Council and Homes England. Bristol City Council awarded £1.5m of capital funding from its Strategic Community Infrastructure budget, towards the cost of redelivering a police station on the site. A further £1.6m was granted through the council’s Affordable Housing Funding policy, to support the delivery of the scheme as social rent.

Catriona Simons, Group Chief Executive at The Guinness Partnership said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our guests to Trinity Road, which is an important affordable housing development for Bristol. We are grateful for the significant investment by Bristol City Council and Homes England and would also like to thank all our partners, who have worked with us on the project.”

Kerry McCarthy MP for Bristol East said: “It was very good to join The Guinness Partnership and local representatives to tour the Trinity Road development. The housing crisis is one of the biggest challenges we face as a city, and adding 104 new, high quality, socially rented homes to our housing stock is a major step forward. Thank you to Guinness and everyone else involved in making this development possible – I look forward to seeing my new constituents move in shortly!”

Stephen Peacock, CEO of West England Combined Authority Said: “Our regional Growth Strategy recognises the importance of housing to our continued economic growth, particularly those developments that help people get onto the housing ladder or benefit from the security of stable tenancies. The site at Trinity Road is a great step forward in ensuring people in Bristol have access to long-term affordable housing.”

Councillor Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council, said: “Delivering genuinely affordable homes in Bristol depends on strong, long‑term partnership working, and the Trinity Road project is an important example of what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose.

“Bristol is a challenging city to bring forward new homes and we welcome the tenacity and commitment of The Guinness Partnership and Hill Group. This 100% social rent development shows how imaginative funding solutions and close joint working can unlock complex brownfield sites and bring forward new homes for the people who need them most.

“By providing enabling support to committed housing delivery partners, we can ensure developments like this don’t just provide high‑quality homes but also strengthen neighbourhoods and help meet the city’s wider ambitions for inclusive, sustainable growth. I look forward to celebrating the completion of this development in a few months’ time and seeing the life changing opportunities these homes offer to our residents.”

Allan O’Brien, Regional Director at The Hill Group, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with The Guinness Partnership to deliver Trinity Road and help provide much-needed affordable homes for the Bristol community. Developments like this demonstrate what can be achieved through strong collaboration, and we’re pleased to play our part in creating high-quality homes that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

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Bristol City Council: The Homes for Bristol: Interim Affordable Housing Delivery Plan 2025–27 sets out Bristol City Council’s plans to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes across the city. Developed in collaboration with registered providers, specialist housing partners and internal teams, the plan responds to significant national and local policy changes and aims to meet a wide range of housing needs, with a strong emphasis on delivering more social rent homes. It highlights the importance of partnership working, effective use of council resources—including land, staff time and funding—and a focus on homes that support health, wellbeing, community resilience and climate goals.