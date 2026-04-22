Chartway hands over the last of 400 new homes at Whitstable Heights in Whitstable

Chartway Partnerships Group has completed the handover of 400 new homes at Whitstable Heights to the Hyde Group, creating a new community for Whitstable.

Located off the Thanet Way, the scheme has been delivered through the long-standing partnership between Chartway and Hyde. It provides a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for outright sale, shared ownership, affordable rent and social rent. The development also delivers affordable and social rented homes beyond Section 106 requirements, made possible through Hyde’s strategic relationship with Homes England and Canterbury City Council.

Alongside the new homes, the development includes around 20 hectares of public open space, featuring meadow planting, walking routes, play areas, a multi-use games area, a miniature football pitch and community allotments. Environmental improvements have been a key part of the project, with more than 5,800 trees planted across the site, alongside an extension to Duncan Down. This has created a lasting village green, which has been handed over to Canterbury City Council for long-term stewardship as community open space, in partnership with the Friends of Duncan Down.

Social value has been embedded throughout the construction of Whitstable Heights. Chartway supported improvements to Whitstable’s Umbrella Centre community facility, carrying out electrical upgrades and internal refurbishment works.

By prioritising local supply chains for goods, trades and services, as well as providing training opportunities for subcontractors on site and employing five apprentices, the project has generated more than £2.3 million in value for the local economy.

Construction began in 2021 and the development has gradually taken shape over the past five years as residents have moved in and the neighbourhood has grown.

Hannah, a new resident who moved to Whitstable Heights through the shared ownership programme, said:

“Moving here was a big decision, especially with three children, but it’s honestly the best thing we’ve ever done. Shared ownership has given us real security and a proper foundation as a family. The children have so much more freedom, and we’re just happier, we love it here and can really see this as our forever home.”

She added:

“There’s such a strong sense of community here, everyone is so friendly and looks out for each other. The children have made friends so quickly and are always out playing together, and things like the allotments have really brought people together. It doesn’t feel like a big development at all, it feels like a proper neighbourhood, and that’s really special.”

Graham Chivers, Group Chief Executive Officer at Chartway Partnerships Group, said:

“Whitstable Heights has grown into a fantastic new neighbourhood and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the development now complete with residents settled into their homes.”

As well as providing a wide range of homes, the scheme has created generous green spaces and facilities that will support the community for years to come. I’m hugely proud of the team who have worked so hard to bring this project to life.”

Jaime Buckley, Group Development Director at Hyde, said:

“Whitstable Heights has delivered much-needed homes for local people in an area where housing demand continues to grow. Developments like this play an important role in helping more people access high-quality, well-designed homes.

Working alongside Chartway, we’ve been able to bring forward a scheme that provides a range of housing opportunities while contributing to the long-term growth of the local area.”

With the final homes now complete, Whitstable Heights stands as an outstanding example of how partnership working can deliver well-designed homes alongside green space and community infrastructure.

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