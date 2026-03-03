UK’s first Circular Construction Hub launches in the Royal Docks, supporting Mayor’s ambition for London to be zero carbon by 2030

The new hub will become the largest in Europe, positioning London as a global leader in low carbon construction.

As Sadiq looks to deliver 36,000 new homes across this historic part of East London, the innovative hub will ensure low carbon construction.

The hub is also central to Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz OBE’s Just Transition Climate Action Plan.

The hub is the first phase for a Circular Economy Village in Silvertown that will be unlocked over the next five years

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has welcomed the launch of the UK’s first Circular Construction Hub in the Royal Docks, which will ensure construction waste is recycled and re-used instead of going to landfill.



The new hub is set to become the largest in Europe and will support the Mayor’s ambition for the capital to be a zero carbon city by 2030. It is the first phase of a wider Circular Economy Village that will be unlocked over the coming years in London Borough of Newham.*



A circular economy is a system where materials never become waste and nature is regenerated. The Hub will see products and materials kept in circulation through refurbishment and recycling – a vital step in helping to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.



The new hub in the Royal Docks, which is being delivered in collaboration with charity Tipping Point East and Newham Council, is supported by the Mayor of London and Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz OBE. It will position London as a global leader in low carbon construction and drive green jobs across East London..**



Hosted on GLA land, the hub will also support the sustainable delivery of thousands of new homes in the Royal Docks by promoting innovative construction techniques that accelerate the transition to low carbon construction. This includes the Lendlease led Silvertown development, supported by the Crown Estate and Newham Council, now approved for 7,000 new homes, with a target of at least 30% delivered as affordable housing. [1]



These homes are part of the Mayor’s of London’s ambition to build more than 36,000 new homes and create 55,000 new jobs across this historic part of East London, through his Royal Docks Enterprise Zone partnership with the Mayor of Newham and Newham Council. [2]



By enabling large scale material reuse and capturing resources from construction and demolition that typically go to waste – the hub will help significantly reduce the embodied carbon in new developments and is estimated to divert at least 950 tonnes of materials from landfill over 5 years.



The construction industry produces 62 per cent of the UK’s waste and construction waste is highly detrimental to the environment as it breaks down ecosystems, uses up natural resources and creates significant landfill pollution. In the UK, the construction, demolition, and excavation (CDE) sector generates over 100 million tonnes of waste annually, with more than five million tonnes still reaching landfill, despite high recycling rates. [3]



As part of his pledge to make London greener and achieve net-zero carbon by 2030, the Mayor has placed circular economy principles at the heart of planning policy to ensure London is leading the way in the green transition of the construction sector.



The Royal Docks is uniquely positioned to become a hub of circular construction due to its excellent and robust infrastructure, close proximity to Central London, existing industrial land and major development pipelines.



Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am delighted to see the launch of the UK’s first Circular Construction Hub in the Royal Docks, which will help support our ambition to make the capital a zero carbon city by 2030.



“London is leading the way in the green transition of the construction sector and that this new hub is part of a wider plan to create a Circular Economy Village in the area – with the hub set to become the largest in Europe when fully activated.



“We are not only cutting carbon emissions, but are also creating new jobs and homes for Londoners as we build a greener and fairer city for everyone.”



Policies implemented by Sadiq since he took office in 2016 mean that all major developments in the capital must now design out waste, retain existing structures where possible, reuse materials and significantly reduce embodied carbon – setting out how the London Plan energy policies will be met within the development. [4]



In addition, the Mayor’s Green Skills Academy provides a skilled workforce able to retrofit environmentally friendly energy systems to reduce emissions, address the longstanding skill shortage in the construction sector, and target emerging green occupations. [5]



The Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, said: “The launch of the UK’s first Circular Construction Hub right here in our Royal Docks is another defining moment for Newham as we marshal our efforts to deliver on our Just Transition Action Plan to address the impact of Climate change.



“By transforming how we build, we aren’t just reducing waste, we are also pioneering our ‘just transition’ impact through the creation of green jobs and delivery of high-quality, sustainable homes our residents deserve and can afford.



“In partnership with the Mayor of London and Tipping Point East, we are proving that world-class innovation is happening in Newham and is being driven by a Council that is safeguarding the earth,. Newham is showing that we can embed inclusive growth with the foundation of a fairer, greener economy, with opportunities for all and without costing the earth.”



George Massoud, Trustee at Tipping Point East and Founding Director of Material Cultures, said: “Tipping Point East will be a radical new Climate Futures centre and crucial piece of infrastructure for the circular economy in London, accelerating the transition towards net-zero and developing the construction sector’s Green Skill capacity.



“By embedding circular economy processes directly into London’s material flows, TPE will practically demonstrate how we move towards a just transition.”

Image by Henry Woide at Tipping Point East.

