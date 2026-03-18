Morgan Sindall breaks ground on £28m Port Talbot decarbonisation hub

Morgan Sindall has commenced construction on a £28m research facility in Port Talbot aimed at driving the decarbonisation of the UK’s steel and metals industries.

The South Wales Industrial Transition from Carbon Hub, known as SWITCH, is being developed on a brownfield site at Harbourside and is set to play a key role in supporting the transition to low-carbon industrial processes.

Originally appointed under a design and build contract in 2023, Morgan Sindall is now progressing the delivery of the purpose-built facility, which will operate as an open-access innovation hub bringing together academia, industry and government.

The centre will focus on accelerating decarbonisation across energy-intensive sectors, particularly steel and metals, while also supporting the development of circular economy models and advanced materials aligned with net zero ambitions.

Once complete, the facility will feature a range of specialist spaces, including workshop and welding areas, mechanical testing zones and laboratories, alongside modern office accommodation for research teams and project partners.

The development forms part of a wider programme of investment in Port Talbot, as efforts continue to reposition the area as a centre for clean industrial growth and innovation.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said the project is a significant step forward in supporting emerging industries and strengthening the local economy.

She highlighted that the UK Government is investing more than £100m in the region to help develop sectors such as clean steel production, offshore wind and research-led innovation.

The SWITCH project is expected to contribute to job creation, skills development and long-term economic growth across South Wales, while helping to establish new pathways for decarbonising heavy industry.

As construction progresses, the hub is set to become a focal point for collaboration and technological advancement in the drive towards a more sustainable industrial future.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals