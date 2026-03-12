Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield launches next round of consultation on The Croydon Project

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has today [12 March 2026] launched the next round of public consultation on The Croydon Project, its vision to regenerate Croydon town centre and strengthen its role as a key destination in South London.

Led by URW The Croydon Project will transform the Whitgift Centre, Centrale and the iconic Allders building, alongside surrounding areas on North End, into a vibrant mixed-use destination with new homes, public spaces, shops, restaurants and leisure uses.

The evolving masterplan outlines how Croydon town centre could be transformed into a modern mixed-use destination, combining new homes with a stronger retail, leisure and cultural offer that keeps the town centre active throughout the day and evening.

As part of the proposals, the project aims to deliver:

Around 2,500–3,000 new homes in the town centre

in the town centre New public spaces , including a major public square on the Whitgift site

, including a major public square on the Whitgift site A refreshed and modernised Centrale shopping centre

The revitalisation of the historic Allders building

A diverse mix of shops, cafés, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues

Improved routes and connectivity through the town centre.

The latest proposals also respond directly to feedback received during earlier consultations, including calls for greener public spaces, improved accessibility, more cultural and leisure activities, and the protection and reuse of Croydon’s historic buildings.

The consultation will give residents, businesses and visitors the opportunity to review the latest masterplan

ideas and provide feedback on how the project can best meet the needs of Croydon’s communities.

As part of the consultation, the project team will host a series of pop-up events across Croydon where local people can learn more about the proposals and share their views directly with the team.

The pop-up events will take place at: (weather dependent)

Thursday 12 March, 3pm–6pm – 60–68 North End, CR10 1UJ

– 60–68 North End, CR10 1UJ Friday 13 March, 10am–1pm – New Addington Market, CR0 0JD

– New Addington Market, CR0 0JD Tuesday 17 March, 2pm–6pm – Norwood High Street and Norwood Junction Station

– Norwood High Street and Norwood Junction Station Thursday 19 March, 11am–2pm – Surrey Street Market, CR0 1RJ

Progress is already underway on the project. New shops and restaurants have opened at Allders Parade, refurbishment of shops along North End is continuing and a planning application for improvements to Centrale was submitted earlier this year.

Adam Smith, Strategic Development Director at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said:

“The Croydon Project aims to reimagine Croydon town centre and restore its role as the economic and creative capital of South London. Our ambition is to create a thriving mixed-use destination with new homes, public spaces and a vibrant mix of retail, leisure and cultural activity that reflects Croydon’s energy and creativity.

This long-term regeneration will bring new life and investment to the heart of the town centre. Community feedback will remain central, with this next round of consultation giving local people the chance to help shape the evolving masterplan.”

Residents and businesses can also view the proposals and provide feedback online at TheCroydonProject.co.uk.

