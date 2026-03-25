Vistry to build 214 homes at Garendon Park, Loughborough

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed‑tenure homes, has exchanged contracts on land to deliver 214 high‑quality family homes at Garendon Park in Loughborough.

The 14.2‑acre site will provide a mix of affordable and open‑market homes, with a range of two‑, three‑ and four‑bedroom properties. The wider Garendon Park scheme already benefits from outline planning consent, and Vistry expects to submit a reserved matters application for its parcel in the coming weeks.

The development forms part of the major 3,200‑home Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) to the west of Loughborough. This wider scheme will include 16 hectares of employment land, a mixed‑use community hub, two new primary schools, and extensive public open space including parks, play areas, allotments, access roads and a strategic link road.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry Group’s Partnerships division in the South East Midlands, said:

“It’s exciting to be building so many family homes on this major new development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high‑quality, sustainable, and community‑centric places to live. Our homes will be designed to blend seamlessly with their surroundings and will set a new benchmark in modern living, bringing untold benefits to the local community.”

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