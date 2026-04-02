Tustin Estate’s Next Chapter: Bouygues UK Signs Contract to Deliver 284 New Homes for Southwark Residents as Phase 2 Progresses

Building on the success of Phase 1, Bouygues UK continues as both developer and contractor, delivering a landmark estate regeneration scheme in partnership with residents.

Bouygues UK is pleased to announce the contract signing for Phase 2 of the Tustin Estate regeneration in Southwark, a significant milestone in one of London’s most ambitious community-led housing programmes. Bouygues UK brings a unique, integrated approach to the scheme, enabling end-to-end accountability and seamless delivery.

Phase 2 will deliver 284 new homes, comprising 279 council homes and 5 shared equity homes for returning leaseholders. This will provide long-term, quality housing for residents at the heart of their community.

‘Tustin Estate is a community with deep roots, and it deserves a developer who is equally committed to its future. We are proud to be Southwark’s long-term partner in delivering genuinely affordable homes. Together we are creating a neighbourhood that residents can be proud of for generations to come’ Oliver Campbell, Managing Director, Development, Bouygues UK

The announcement builds on the successful completion of Phase 1, where close collaboration between Bouygues UK, Southwark Council and local residents set a high standard for community engagement, design and delivery. Lessons learned from Phase 1 will ensure Phase 2 achieves the same high quality and community focussed delivery.

Maintaining continuity of the project team across phases means residents benefit from a team that knows the estate intimately, its people, its history, and its ambitions.

Project Highlights

284 new homes: 279 council homes and 5 shared equity homes for returning leaseholders

Landscaped communal courtyards and enhanced public realm

Improvements to Tustin Common, enhancing the green space at the heart of the estate

Continued connection to the South East London Combined Heat and Power (SELCHP) district heating network

Phase 2 is designed to achieve an 85% reduction in carbon emissions, underscoring Bouygues UK’s commitment to sustainable, future-proofed design

A Commitment to Sustainable Design

Sustainability is embedded throughout Phase 2. The continuation of the SELCHP district heating connection reduces residents’ reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources, while the targeted 85% carbon emissions reduction against Part L sets a benchmark for low-carbon residential development in London. Bouygues UK’s in-house sustainability expertise ensures that environmental ambition is an outcome delivered in practice.

A Neighbourhood Shaped by Its Community

Building on the successful community partnerships established during Phase 1, Bouygues UK continues to work in close collaboration with residents to co-create their future neighbourhood. Collaborative design workshops with dRMM Studio Architects have empowered residents to influence everything from estate signage to interior colour schemes, ensuring the development authentically reflects the community’s aspirations.

This resident-centred approach goes beyond consultation. It represents a genuine commitment to placemaking, giving the people who will live in these homes a real and meaningful stake in how they are designed and built.

‘Collaborating with residents and architects to create homes that genuinely fit the community has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey. Our goal is for Tustin Estate to be a place residents are proud to call home.’ Manon Smits, Development Manager, Bouygues UK

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals