Waterside Shopping Centre: Delivering a facade transformation

When refurbishment works began at the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln, the objective was straightforward but ambitious: restore confidence in a tired retail destination by completely transforming its external appearance. Years of exposure had taken their toll on the rendered facades, which were suffering from widespread crazing, cracking and chipping. Large areas were beyond repair, leaving the building looking dated and uninviting.

For a city-centre scheme intended to attract new visitors, tenants and hospitality operators, the condition of the exterior simply did not reflect its potential.

In 2019 a comprehensive programme of works commenced to revitalise the elevations. The majority of the failed render, measuring approximately 1,100 square metres, was removed and replaced with weberpral M monocouche render, selected for its durability and consistent through-colour finish, complemented by PVCu render beads from Renderplas.

High-quality finish

Principal contractor Barwin, a specialist in facade restoration and refurbishment with more than three decades of experience, understood that achieving a high-quality render finish depends on more than just the render itself. The detailing defines the result. Over 2,500 linear metres of beads were required across the scheme, including bellcast beads, stop beads, corner beads and movement joint beads. These components would determine the straightness of lines, the sharpness of corners and the long-term durability of vulnerable edges.

Although Renderplas PVCu beads were not included in the original specification, Barwin made the deliberate decision to use them. The choice was based on prior experience and confidence in their performance. Inferior beads can distort during installation, corrode over time or compromise the crispness of architectural detailing. On a prominent retail scheme undergoing complete rejuvenation, those risks were not acceptable.

Martin Hill, Senior Estimator at Barwin, explains the reasoning clearly: “Renderplas beads complement the quality finish of the render really well. It was a no-brainer to use them. They are readily available and don’t distort or fall apart. They also remain dead straight and give a perfect, crisp finish.”

Avoiding rectification work

His comments reflect a common challenge within facade refurbishment projects. Contractors are often asked to rectify problems caused by substandard beads that have warped, cracked or rusted, leading to uneven lines and premature failure of the render system.

In contrast, Renderplas PVCu beads are engineered to remain straight and dimensionally stable while offering enough flexibility for efficient installation. Their corrosion-proof composition eliminates the risk of rust staining, and their structural integrity supports clean movement detailing and long-term facade performance.

Importantly, Renderplas external render beads are fully BBA certified and guaranteed for 25-years or the lifetime of the render system. This assurance provides specifiers, contractors and building owners with long-term confidence that the detailing will perform as intended without costly maintenance interventions.

Long-term quality

The completed facades at Waterside now present a bright, contemporary backdrop to a revitalised retail and leisure environment. Crisp corners, sharp edges and consistent lines enhance the monocouche finish and contribute to a cohesive architectural appearance. The transformation has helped reposition the centre as an attractive, modern destination, alive with new bars, shops and restaurants.

The project demonstrates a fundamental principle of facade construction: long-term quality is achieved through informed material choices. By insisting on Renderplas PVCu beads, even where they were not specified, Barwin ensured that the renewed render system would not only look impressive on completion but remain reliable and resilient for decades to come. The scale of the refurbishment required careful planning and was delivered across five phases. Although scheduled for completion within six months, the works were finished in just five, demonstrating effective coordination and experienced site management.

In external rendering, details matter. When corners are executed correctly and movement is properly managed, the entire facade benefits. Renderplas continues to provide the construction industry with durable, BBA-certified PVCu render beads that deliver crisp architectural detailing and lasting performance, ensuring that on projects like Waterside, corners are finished precisely and never cut.

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