Boots Opticians unveils new premium store on prestigious central London street

Boots Opticians has opened a unique destination for luxury eyewear on Wigmore Street, showcasing over 40 premium eyewear brands

Offering an elevated customer experience, the store combines world‑class brands like Cartier and Chopard with expert clinical care in a historical building

The transformation reflects Boots Opticians’ wider investment in its stores nationwide

Photo credit: Simon Jacobs/Pinpep

Boots Opticians today unveils its new Wigmore Street store, a luxury destination for premium designer frames and specialist eyecare.

Located in the heart of London, Boots Opticians Wigmore Street brings together cutting-edge clinical technology, specialist expertise and an elevated customer experience.

Following a seven-week refurbishment, the store now showcases over 40 designer brands including Lindberg, Porsche Design and Gucci, alongside Cartier and Chopard frames which are exclusively available to customers in the Wigmore Street store. Consumers can also access expert in-store services including optomap eye scans, dry eye relief and contact lens care.

From specialist consultation areas to contact lens trial stations, every element of Boots Opticians Wigmore Street has been carefully considered with both customers and clinicians in mind, to support personalised, proactive eyecare. The store also reflects the brand’s ongoing investment in innovation and its role at the forefront of eyecare in the UK.

Rich in history, the store – formerly Dollond & Aitchison – held a royal warrant and supplied eyewear to Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh. Boots Opticians has occupied the site since 2009 following the merger of the two brands.

Gordon Dingwall, Director of Retail, Operations, Property & Franchise at Boots Opticians, says: “We’re incredibly excited to open Boots Opticians Wigmore Street, in one of London’s most conic luxury retail destinations. Combining world class brands and expert clinicians, the store has been thoughtfully designed using gold motifs, heritage-inspired patterns and tonal gradients from our Boots brand identity. Boots Opticians Wigmore Street represents a marked evolution for Boots Opticians, celebrating the store’s rich history whilst setting a new benchmark for premium eye care.”

The opening reflects Boots Opticians’ commitment to helping customers see what’s possible through better eye health. Customers can book an appointment at Boots Opticians Wigmore Street online at bootsopticians.com or in-store.

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