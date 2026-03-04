Winvic appointed to deliver Waterbeach Station Haul Road under EHA Framework

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been appointed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership to deliver the Waterbeach railway station haul road – the company’s first project awarded under the Eastern Highways Alliance Framework (EHF4).

The £800 million framework is managed by Central Bedfordshire Council and includes a collaborative group of ten local authorities across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Luton, Norfolk, Peterborough, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk, and Thurrock.

The project commenced in November and is due for completion in Summer 2026, with Winvic delivering the works under a NEC4 Option A contract. Procured via a competitive mini competition under Lot 1 of the EHA Framework, the £3 million scheme forms a key early enabling element of the wider gateway works for the construction of the new town of Waterbeach and the future railway station.

The 3.1km haul road is crucial to providing access for the next phase of works, enabling Spencer Group to begin construction of the new station. Approximately 830 metres of the route will utilise the existing former airfield taxiway as a foundation within the Urban & Civic site, with a further 2.3km of new carriageway constructed across the wider Waterbeach development.

On completion, the road will feature a 3.75m-wide single carriageway with passing bays on the farmland section and a 7.0m-wide single carriageway along the taxiway, supported by drainage and fencing throughout.

A significant programme of earthworks and utilities protection will be undertaken, with Winvic reusing surplus site-won material for level adjustments, bund creation and ditch excavations. Winvic is also further exploring value-engineering opportunities to reduce material use, cost and carbon where feasible.

Winvic will manage extensive stakeholder engagement throughout delivery, including regular coordination with the Greater Cambridge Partnership, which is responsible for the delivery of the new railway station itself, and the developer Urban & Civic. Key traffic and pedestrian management measures will be implemented on Bannold Drove (Green Lane), with early engagement planned to minimise disruption to the surrounding community.

The site’s historic use as a former army barracks also introduces archaeological oversight, UXO considerations and remote working requirements, with the team operating up to 3km from the main compound.

As part of its EHA social value commitments, Winvic will deliver a structured programme of employment, skills and community initiatives in collaboration with local supply chain partners, SMEs, educational providers and charities. Activities will be shaped by local needs and aligned with framework reporting requirements, including opportunities for apprentices, underrepresented groups and targeted community support.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure, said: “Securing our first project under the EHA Framework is a significant milestone for Winvic and reflects the strength of our relationship with the Greater Cambridge Partnership, Cambridgeshire County Council and partners across the region. The Waterbeach Station haul road is an important enabling scheme that underpins the long-term growth of the new town and the delivery of critical transport infrastructure. We look forward to bringing our civil engineering expertise, collaborative approach and commitment to creating a positive impact in the local area, helping set the standard for future schemes under the framework.”

Thomas Fitzpatrick, Head of Programme at the Greater Cambridge Partnership, said: “We’re pleased to appoint Winvic to the first phase of work for the new Waterbeach station – building the haul road. The road is designed to minimise disruption to residents during construction of the new station later in the year.

We’ve got a package of transport projects in Waterbeach – a new travel hub with park and ride facilities, a new busway, and the Waterbeach Greenway. With the new station, we’re not only providing another sustainable transport option but also unlocking new housing for local people.”

Join Winvic on social media – LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals