Young first-time buyers step onto the ladder at Little Bowden

Buying their first home together was always going to be a milestone moment for Amy Bassi and Ben Thompson – but after nearly two years of saving, planning and living back at home, moving into their new Davidsons property in Little Bowden felt even more special.

Amy, 29, and Ben, 28, moved into their Stanbrook at Davidsons at Little Bowden in June last year, marking the end of a long journey to get onto the property ladder.

The couple, who met at university, were balancing busy careers in different directions. Amy, originally from Dudley, works in marketing for a babywear company called My 1st Years in Northampton, while Ben, who grew up in Ireland, is a project manager for a web design agency in London. Finding somewhere that worked for both of them was key.

Amy said: “We looked at lots of different areas because it had to work for both of us – I needed to be able to drive easily to Northampton, and Ben needed a straightforward train into London. As soon as we came to Market Harborough, it just felt right. It’s such a lovely town, and the station makes it so easy for Ben to get into London in under an hour.”

As first-time buyers, the couple were determined to make a smart decision, even if that meant making sacrifices in the short term. They moved in with Amy’s parents for almost two years to build up their deposit.

Amy said: “Living back at home in your twenties isn’t for everyone, but we’re so proud of ourselves for doing it. It took us a while to save, but it was completely worth it to be able to buy relatively young and get the house we really wanted.”

After viewing a number of new build developments, they felt that Davidsons Homes stood out.

Amy said: “We looked at other new builds, but some felt a bit crammed in. With Davidsons, the homes have so much character and space around them. They don’t feel squeezed together, and that was really important to us.”

Visiting the show homes proved invaluable in helping them picture their future life there.

Amy said: “Seeing the show homes was such a great way to understand how you’d actually live in the space. It made everything feel more real. We knew quite quickly that the Stanbrook 4th Edition was the one for us.”

The couple were particularly drawn to the home’s open-plan layout downstairs – and one feature in particular.

Amy said: “We really wanted a kitchen island. We love hosting and having people to stay, and the open-plan kitchen and living area is perfect for that. Choosing our kitchen was probably the most exciting day of the whole process.”

Reserving their home in October 2024, long before it was actually built, meant a longer wait than some buyers experience – but Amy and Ben said the support from the sales team made all the difference.

Amy said: “Because we were living with my parents, we couldn’t pop by regularly to check on progress, but Kelly and Michelle kept us informed every step of the way. We always felt updated and reassured, which made the whole process really smooth.”

They were able to personalise their home by selecting fittings and finishes, making it feel like theirs from day one.

Eight months on, the couple have fully embraced life in Little Bowden. Their spacious main bedroom and the large, open-plan living area remain firm favourites, along with their south-facing garden.

Amy said: “Downstairs is definitely our favourite space. It’s light, open and perfect for having everyone round. We had a huge Halloween party and decorated everywhere, which was so much fun. Our parents come to stay as well, and there’s plenty of room.”

Beyond the walls of their new home, they’ve quickly felt part of the local community.

Amy said: “Everyone’s so friendly. Neighbours help each other out, even something as simple as taking your bins out if you’re away. There’s a lovely pub within walking distance, and I’ve already found a great nail technician, which is important!”

For Amy and Ben, buying their first home wasn’t just about bricks and mortar – it was about creating a base that works for their careers, their social life and their future. Amy said: “It was a big commitment, and saving took time, but we couldn’t be happier. The whole process was smooth, we felt really supported throughout, and now we’ve got a home we absolutely love.”

