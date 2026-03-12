Beyond the Boiler: Lovell backs new industry guides to support retrofit acceleration

AS the UK prepares for major energy efficiency works under the government’s Warm Homes Plan, refurbishment and retrofit housing specialist Lovell Renew has joined forces with Sustainable Housing Action Partnership (SHAP) to launch the Retrofit Success Guides.

Alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Equans, and with the input of nearly 100 experts and 70 organisations, this invaluable expertise has been distilled into a practical blueprint for housing providers, local authorities and the supply chain.

Moving away from high-level policy, this new eight-part suite of resources has been designed to be a manual for delivery and support the drive towards net zero. This includes community and resident engagement, data use, workforce development, area-based planning, financing, governance and procurement.

Having spent decades on the frontline of retrofit design and delivery, as well as working within long term partnerships in the public sector, the involvement from Lovell was crucial to understanding how to navigate the sector. This includes acknowledging the challenges that often stall retrofit projects and how to overcome them – from resident trust and data integrity to the chronic skills gap and complex financing.

Carl Yale, regional managing director for Lovell Renew Central, said: “After many years, numerous partnerships and thousands of homes made better, safer, warmer, and healthier, we have built up a deep understanding for what this work entails and how critical it is in boosting resident comfort, health and wellbeing. With the Warm Homes Plan on the horizon, the sector is facing an important moment when retrofit needs be front and centre – but it also needs support in understanding best practice and how to ensure successful delivery.

“This will require collaboration and commitment to ensure that projects are done with insight, integrity and always with the residents at heart. We are proud to have been involved in the development of these guides and hope it will help to shape the future of this crucial specialist sector.”

Ellie Horwitch-Smith, chair of SHAP board and assistant director, Route to Net Zero, Birmingham City Council, said: “The Retrofit Success Guides show what’s possible when expertise from across the sector is brought together with a shared ambition to do things better. The guides are founded on the realities of delivery and offer a practical foundation for anyone serious about scaling retrofit with quality, integrity, and real impact for people and place.”

Rob Johnson, head of delivery for Building Retrofit at West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “The West Midlands Combined Authority is proud to be at the forefront of driving change in retrofit delivery through devolved funding and local leadership. The Retrofit Success Guides are an essential resource born from collaboration across the sector and grounded in the first-hand experience of those delivering retrofit or experiencing its impact. They represent a shared commitment to innovation, high standards, and putting residents at the heart of every programme.”

Unlike traditional technical papers, the guides are designed for action. They arrive at a time when fuel poverty and energy security are at the top of the national agenda. By making these resources free to access, it removes the barriers to entry for smaller housing providers and local councils who are often left to navigate this alone.

To find out more and download the guides, visit: https://shap.uk.com/retrofit-success/

