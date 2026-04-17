50 Cold Storage Projects: What Automating the Cold Chain Actually Requires

Nearly half of Spacemaker’s installations run in freezer and cold storage environments, serving food, beverage, and pharmaceutical operators across the United States.

Having completed nearly 50 cold storage facilities, you stop theorizing about what works and start knowing. Spacemaker has been deploying pallet shuttle systems in sub-zero, freezer-grade, and cold chain environments for over a decade. Nearly half of our 90+ installations operate in cold storage, from frozen food distribution to pharmaceutical cold chain to beverage production, across the United States.

This is what those projects taught us.

Lesson 1: The system that works at 20°C often does not work at -20°C

This sounds obvious. It is not, until you watch a competitor’s system fail because a single lubricant wasn’t rated for deep freeze. Cold storage automation has a longer list of failure modes than ambient: battery chemistry degrades under sustained cold, encoder sensors misread through frost accumulation, structural components become brittle, and seals that perform perfectly in ambient warehouses fail within months in a freezer environment.

Every Spacemaker system, the DualAxis Pro®, the Pallet Mole®, the QuadAxis Pro®, is engineered for operation down to -40°C / -40°F. That is a specification built from field experience in facilities where downtime is not a KPI problem; it becomes a product loss event.

Lesson 2: Cold storage operators have less tolerance for downtime than anyone

In a standard ambient warehouse, a system going offline for four hours is an operational disruption. In a -20°C freezer facility holding temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical goods or frozen food, it can mean product loss, compliance failures, and customer penalties.

The operators we work with, companies like a leading food manufacturer, a major cold storage operator, a large meat processor, and a national beverage distributor, have zero tolerance for unexpected downtime. That pressure shaped how Spacemaker engineers redundancy into every deployment. Auto-return-on-low-battery, emergency stop systems, real-time status alerts through the MGM® fleet management platform, and remote diagnostics are not features we added because customers asked. They’re features we added because we saw what happens without them.

Lesson 3: The hardest part of a cold storage installation is not the technology

Spacemaker has completed nine installations across a major beverage distributor’s facilities across multiple US states. Each site is different. Different rack configurations, different ceiling heights, different floor conditions, different throughput requirements.

What’s consistent across every one of them: the hardest part of the project is the transition. Existing operations in cold storage facilities rarely stop during an installation. Workers are moving pallets. Temperature zones need to be maintained. The integration of a new automated system has to happen around live operations, often in phases, in a -20°C environment where installation crews are working in limited shifts.

We have learned to plan for the human and environmental complexity of cold storage, not just the mechanical one.

Lesson 4: Forklift elimination changes everything in a freezer

Every cold storage operator has the same workforce challenge: working in a freezer is physically demanding, turnover is high, and OSHA requirements add cost and complexity to every shift. Forklifts in cold aisles introduce risk, icy floors, reduced visibility in frost, slowed reaction times.

When we remove forklifts from the cold aisle entirely, which is what our systems do, we are not just improving storage density. We are eliminating the leading source of injury risk in the facility, reducing the number of people who need to work in the cold, and improving throughput because the shuttle does not need a 10-minute warm-up break.

Operators who came to us for ROI from density gains often find that the labor and safety story is a bigger return.

Lesson 5: Four-way systems are under-deployed in cold storage, for now

The majority of cold storage automation today is two-way pallet shuttle technology. The Pallet Mole® and DualAxis Pro® are built for exactly this: deep-lane, high-density, FIFO or LIFO storage. They’re proven, efficient, and the right tool for most cold storage applications.

But cold chain is changing. Online grocery, meal kit distribution, and pharmaceutical cold chain have introduced SKU profiles that two-way systems are not optimized for, high SKU count, variable velocity, complex product rotation requirements. The QuadAxis Pro® handles those profiles better than any two-way system can.

We are starting to see cold storage operators in frozen food distribution and pharmaceutical logistics ask questions they were not asking two years ago. That is a leading indicator. The next five years of cold storage automation deployments will look different from the last ten.

What 50 Projects Taught Us, in Short

Cold chain automation is not harder than ambient automation. It is more demanding, it asks more of the equipment, more of the installation team, and more of the design process. But it is also where automation delivers its highest value, because the environment makes every manual alternative more expensive, more dangerous, and less reliable.

Every system we have put into cold storage has made the operators who run them faster, safer, and more capable than they were before. The result speaks for itself.

Spacemaker Systems, Inc. is a full turnkey provider of pallet shuttle automation, with offices in Ocoee, Florida and Warwickshire, UK. To learn how Spacemaker approaches cold storage automation, visit spacemakerinc.com.

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