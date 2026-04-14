Mountpark – What Occupiers Wanting 2026: Insights Shaping the Next Era of Logistics Real Estate

As Europe settles into 2026, the logistics and industrial real estate landscape is undergoing a decisive shift. Occupiers facing supply chain recalibration, cost inflation and labour market constraints, are sharpening their logistics requirements.

As Europe settles into 2026, the logistics and industrial real estate landscape is undergoing a decisive shift. Occupiers facing supply‑chain recalibration, cost inflation and labour market constraints, are sharpening their logistics requirements.

Insights from the December 2025 Affinius Capital Sponsor Report illustrate how occupier preferences are evolving and what this means for big box developers. Its findings reveal much about occupier sentiment and have enabled Mountpark to pinpoint the Top Five Occupier Trends defining logistics in 2026:

1. Next generation design

Affinius’ findings reveal occupiers continue to prioritise modern, high‑specification logistics facilities, widening the gap between demand for grade A space and the obsolescence of older stock. The report highlights that tenant preferences strongly favour modern, quality space, especially as older, functionally outdated buildings no longer support operational needs.

This trend reflects:

The need for buildings with higher clear heights, increased power capacity and structural readiness for automation.

The shift toward more efficient layouts that reduce operating costs and improve throughput.

A preference for facilities designed to support the digital infrastructure, from warehouse management systems to IoT connectivity, that modern logistics operations depend on.

For Mountpark, which is already delivering next‑generation design, this reinforces the importance of continuing to lead on high-quality, future-proofed assets. One strong example is Mountpark Ferrybridge in Yorkshire, a former power-generation site now transforming into a next-generation logistics campus, and one that puts sustainable innovation at its core, targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and EPC A+ ratings. The first unit was pre-let to Warburtons, demonstrating just how strong the demand is for Grade A properties.

2. Fight to quality

While demand remains resilient, new supply is tightening sharply. European logistics completions are projected to decline by a staggering 40% from 2022 to 2026, driven by elevated borrowing costs and construction inflation that is reducing the feasibility of projects.

This creates conditions where occupiers will increasingly compete for the best‑located, best‑specified space and where developers bold enough to continue delivering logistics assets will gain market advantage. Build-to-suit may also become more attractive to occupiers struggling to speculatively completed properties.

At Mountpark, we want every business to have the choice to occupy or build a facility that genuinely fits its future. In an environment defined by scarcity, our goal is to deliver certainty, quality and room to grow. View our portfolio of live projects across Europe here.

3. ESG and Power Requirements

Across Europe, occupiers are raising expectations around sustainability, energy performance, and regulatory compliance. The Affinius report notes that Europe’s regulatory environment places a strong focus on sustainability, data security and privacy, particularly in sectors such as data centres.

Key ESG requirements include:

Operational energy efficiency and renewable energy integration.

Future‑proofed design for tightening EU climate regulations.

Sustainable construction standards that reduce embodied carbon.

Occupiers do not simply favour ESG‑aligned buildings they increasingly avoid non-compliant stock, accelerating the obsolescence of older facilities. Build‑to‑suit delivery is an increasingly powerful tool in this environment, enabling occupiers to align property specifications precisely with their operational priorities, ensuring they fully reflect and support ESG commitments.

And it’s not just data centres where power requirements are rising. Occupiers across logistics, manufacturing and 3PL operations are requiring greater grid capacity to support their increased use of automation, robotics and AI‑enabled systems.

Occupiers in 2026 will be seeking locations with the ability to scale energy use over time. Developers who can deliver these power‑robust sites will win disproportionate market share. Our focus at Mountpark for 2026 is therefore on identifying and accelerating sites with excellent power requirements while prioritising locations with undersupply, ensuring occupiers can secure future‑ready facilities even as market competition intensifies.

4. Location Strategy

Affinius’ report emphasises the regionalisation of higher‑value manufacturing, growth in ecommerce and on/near‑shoring initiatives as key forces shaping logistics demand.

Occupiers are reassessing their network footprints to prioritise proximity to labour pools, access to multimodal transport infrastructure and locations supporting resilient, diversified supply chains.

With market conditions fluid and supply chains still adapting, occupiers also want flexible buildings that allow them to upscale or relocate quickly. The report shows latent demand delayed by macro uncertainty, with leasing momentum expected to rebound once conditions stabilise.

Mountpark’s strategic landbank and presence across major European hubs positions it strongly to support occupiers recalibrating their networks. In the UK, Mountpark Hinckley is an excellent example, situated in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the UK’s premier logistics location, with unrivalled connectivity to national transport routes and major parcel hubs. The scheme has the ability to deliver up to 1.46 million sq ft of space, with Unit 1 (492,000 sq ft) already pre-let and Units 2 and 3 capable of delivery in Q2 2027, providing the certainty and speed to market that today’s occupiers increasingly demand.

5. Cost Predictability and Operational Efficiency

Rising costs including energy, labour and transport are pushing occupiers to focus on buildings that make operations cheaper and more efficient.

Key requirements include:

Automation‑ready design and floor loading capacity.

Building layouts optimised for robotics and high-throughput processes.

Energy‑efficient systems that reduce long-term operating costs.

Given stabilising valuations and easing borrowing costs highlighted in the Affinius report, occupiers may increasingly adopt long-term strategic leases to lock in the operational efficiencies. The leasing of all seven units at Mountpark Baldonnell in Ireland, prior to practical completion, reflects our ability to deliver complex, high-value developments that align with occupiers’ long term strategies.

These five trends underline the decisive shifts defining logistics in 2026. Today’s savvy occupiers understand precisely what is required to support performance, resilience and long‑term growth and they are increasingly unwilling to compromise. Mountpark’s dedication to best‑in‑class design, forward‑thinking innovation and strategic development across Europe ensures we remain ideally positioned to meet and exceed the expectations of the modern occupier.

Take an even deeper dive by viewing our live portfolio of projects across Europe offering a range of both speculative and build-to-suit opportunities.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals