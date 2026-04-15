AG Strengthens Brick Offering with Clay-Like Range

AG, a Tyrone headquartered, manufacturer of low carbon paving and building products, has launched Heathfield, a new clay‑like concrete brick range designed to challenge long‑held assumptions about what brick should be.

Developed in response to growing pressure on traditional clay supply, rising energy costs and increasing demand for consistent, reliable materials, Heathfield delivers the authentic appearance of clay with the performance, availability and sustainability of precision‑engineered concrete.

The launch marks the latest step in AG’s continued investment in innovation that gives developers and specifiers greater confidence in an increasingly unpredictable market.

Each brick is moulded directly from clay samples, with varied embossing applied across each slice offering 27 unique patterns to replicate the natural, irregular surface of clay.

This creates a non-repetitive, organic finish across elevations, delivering a timeless aesthetic while avoiding the common challenges of traditional clay.

Produced in the third generation company’s state-of-the-art facilities using Enduur 1 advanced concrete technology, Heathfield offers enhanced strength, durability, UV resistance, and hydrophobic performance.

Two teardrop-shaped perforations also enhance density and structural strength compared with traditional three-holed bricks. With water absorption around 6% much lower than clay’s 15-20%, and no soluble salts in the mix, Heathfield significantly reduces the risk of efflorescence on site.

Cured with renewable energy, the range is more consistent in size than traditional clay, creating uniform bedding joints, sharper finishes, and quicker, more reliable installation while avoiding the uneven joints caused by warped, energy-intensive kiln-fired bricks.

Sustainably produced using aggregates from AG’s own quarry, including limestone to enrich colour, the range delivers consistent tones throughout each brick. Currently offered in six traditional colourways, with more planned, the collection provides architects and developers with flexible design options across housing, education and commercial projects.

Building on the success of AG’s Woodward bricks, named Responsible Product of the Year 2025 by Business in the Community, Heathfield delivers the same innovative, high-performance qualities as an alternative to traditional clay bricks.

Backed by a 60-year guarantee, Heathfield is produced locally in the UK, with typical lead times of just three to five working days, giving builders and specifiers confidence even in unpredictable markets.

With energy prices and global supply chains under pressure, many construction materials face significant risk. AG’s low-energy, UK-based manufacturing avoids that exposure, ensuring reliable supply, consistent quality, and a partner customers can trust for the long term.

The newly launched range is also part of AG’s broader portfolio of building products, including paving and walling solutions, providing specifiers and developers with a complete, one-stop solution for external materials.

Commenting on the launch, AG CEO Stephen Acheson said:

“The success of our Woodward range proved that concrete bricks can genuinely compete with, and in many cases outperform, traditional clay. Heathfield builds on that momentum and represents a further step forward in how the industry thinks about brick.”

“We set out to create a product that delivers the character and warmth of clay while removing many of the challenges that developers, specifiers and bricklayers experience on site. Every detail has been carefully engineered, informed by close collaboration with the people who use our products day in, day out.”

“As the market continues to rethink material choices in light of cost, availability and sustainability pressures, Heathfield offers a confident alternative. We believe products like this will play an increasingly important role in the future of construction, and we are proud to be leading that shift.”

Samples of the Heathfield range are now available. For further information, visit ag.uk.com.

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