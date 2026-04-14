Bricklaying students given insight into construction at Roe Wood Park

Bricklaying students visited Bellway’s Roe Wood Park development in Harold Hill to get an insight into work on a construction site.

The 10 students, who are all studying for their Level 1 Bricklaying qualification at New City College, were welcomed by Bellway Senior Site Manager David Barden.

The visit took placeon Friday 20 March and included talks from Bellway staff and contractors GSQ Brickwork, as well as a tour of the site and the chance to have a go at bricklaying.

Roe Wood Park is a joint venture with Mercury Land Holdings, a wholly owned company of Havering Council. The 120-home project is redeveloping the former Quarles Campus of Havering College – now part of New City College – and the sale of the site provided funding towards the college’s Specialist Construction and Engineering Centre at Rainham.

David said: “As a company, we are very much focused on providing opportunities for young people to gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers, and developing the skilled workforce we need as a business now and into the future.

“It was a pleasure to welcome this group of young people to Roe Wood Park and give them an insight into what the job of a bricklayer looks like on a live construction site, where we are building homes at scale.

“It is particularly rewarding to be welcoming students who are benefitting from the state-of-the-art facilities on the Rainham Construction and Engineering campus, which was supported by the regeneration of the former Quarles Campus site.

“This is all part of our commitment to the local community – to not only provide high-quality housing, but also create jobs and invest in local infrastructure and facilities.”

The students outside the showhome at Roe Wood Park, with far left, Jane Nugent, from New City College and (back, centre) David Barden and David Hodby

Jane Nugent, Work Related Curriculum Advisor at New City College, said: “Our Brick students learnt so much whilst at Roe Wood Park– they came out of there beaming, and for most of them it was the first time they had used real cement. Bellway’s Senior Site Manager David Barden was so informative, and we truly appreciate the opportunity.”

When complete, Roe Wood Park will comprise 53 houses and apartments for private sale, including a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties, 47 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership and 20 new homes for private rent.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, the aim is for 20 per cent of people working on site to be residents of Havering or neighbouring boroughs.

More information about career opportunities with Bellway can be found at https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.

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