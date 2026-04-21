Coalville masterplan progresses as over 55s scheme gets go-ahead

Planning permission has been granted for a new, 77-bed development in Coalville, specifically designed for over-55s, representing a major step forward in the town’s masterplan.

Multi-disciplinary design practice, rg+p Ltd has secured planning consent for the redevelopment of land next to Baker Street in the North Leicestershire town. Working with Geda Construction for Trent & Dove, the practice has designed a proposal that will transform disused and vacant industrial land into a contemporary development to meet the growing housing needs of our ageing population.

Made up of 77 one- and two-bed affordable social rent apartments, the project also features residents’ lounges, guest accommodation, lobby, office space, buggy store, parking and extensive landscaping, including a spectacular sunken garden.

Impression of the entrance way at land next to Baker Street, Coalville.

rg+p’s design was inspired by Coalville’s industrial heritage, as lead architect, Sarah Grocock explains: “Our material choices focused on red brick and clay tiles to provide a connection with Coalville’s industrial past, but the design introduces familiar shapes such as feature gables to soften the scheme and give it a residential feel.

“Different streetscapes define character areas throughout the building and help signal the transition between public, semi-private and private space. We also sought to harness the level change within the site to create meaningful amenity space, with the sunken garden providing a focal point for this,” adds Sarah.

The approved scheme includes new access arrangements, including an extension of Linden Way which North West Leicestershire District Council received funding to provide, sustainable drainage systems and high-quality landscaping that will deliver a significant biodiversity net gain. It will also provide built-in, permanent nest brick and bat roost brick features, bee bricks and invertebrate hibernaculum.

Sarah continues: “Securing planning permission for this site represents a significant milestone for our work on the wider Coalville masterplan, which also encompasses the neighbouring Wolsey Road development.

“A ProCon Award finalist last year, Wolsey Road has already delivered 77 high quality, affordable homes and helped established a thriving new community in the town. It’s therefore exciting that this latest consent allows us to build on that success and continue to play a meaningful role in Coalville’s ongoing regeneration,” concludes Sarah.

Charlie Riley, Development Director, Trent & Dove adds: “rg+p’s design for this brownfield site will connect seamlessly with the wider regeneration and retain a sense of individuality. They have been aligned with our vision for this development, and we look forward to delivering much-needed homes and employment opportunities for the town.”

Construction at Baker Street is expected to start soon. The wider project team includes Arcadis (Employer’s Agent); BSP Consulting (Civil, Structure and Highways Engineer); Langcroft (Developer) and William Saunders (Highways Engineer – Link Road).

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