60-bed care home set to be built in Cheshire town following land sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a development site in Widnes, Cheshire, with planning consent for a 60-bed care home.

Once built, the care home will comprise 60 bedrooms with en suite, wetroom facilities, a cinema, a hair salon, a choice of lounge and dining rooms, and landscaped gardens.

The strategic site, which fronts onto Warrington Road, has been cleared and is ready for development. It benefits from a central location in Widnes, within easy distance of the shopping centres, market, and A577 and A533.

Planning consent was achieved in November 2024 by Care Developments Limited, which identified the site’s potential for elderly care use.

Following an open sales process with Will Edwards at Christie & Co, the consented site has been sold to Dr Sanjay Agarwal of large regional care home operator, Danan Group.

David Wormald, Director at Care Developments Limited, comments, “I want to wish Sanjay and his team all the best with progressing this development.”

Dr Sanjay Agarwal, Director at Danan Group, comments, “This acquisition marks another key step in Danan Group’s growth. We look forward to delivering a scheme that the community can be proud of.”

Will Edwards, Senior Broker – Healthcare Development & Investment at Christie & Co, comments, “I’m pleased to have been able to assist in the disposal of this site to Danan Group, who are a highly respected regional operator that will bring excellent care to a largely undersupplied region of the UK. We look forward to working with Sanjay and his team as they continue the growth of their portfolio and increase their offering to residents in the North West.”

The site was sold for an undisclosed price.

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