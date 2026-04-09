Cold chain crossroads: £80m Wolverhampton scheme hangs on planning decision

Constellation Cold Logistics has unveiled plans for a major £80m redevelopment of its facility at Park Lane Industrial Estate in Wolverhampton, warning that failure to secure planning consent could trigger a full relocation of its operations from the city.

The company has submitted proposals to City of Wolverhampton Council for a new 108,900 sq ft cold storage warehouse, forming the first phase of a wider investment programme aimed at modernising what it describes as an “outdated” site.

The scheme would introduce a 24-hour operation, create 37 jobs and double on-site capacity to 40,000 pallets, significantly enhancing the firm’s regional logistics capability. CCL, which acquired the Park Lane site in 2023, said substantial upgrades are essential, with parts of the existing estate dating back to the 1950s and last refurbished more than three decades ago.

In planning documents, the business makes clear the strategic importance of the project, stating that without approval for the new cold store, none of the planned investment phases would proceed. The company added that the site was effectively purchased for land value alone, with existing buildings considered unsuitable for long-term operational needs.

CCL also indicated that alternative locations have been assessed, but none locally can accommodate the required footprint. As a result, refusal of the application could lead to the relocation of the entire facility elsewhere within the Black Country, potentially beyond the local authority boundary.

The proposals mark a scaled but still significant evolution from earlier plans submitted in late 2024, which outlined a £90m investment and a major expansion in storage capacity. Those proposals were withdrawn, but the current application maintains a strong economic case, with the company highlighting both job creation and supply chain benefits.

If approved, the new facility could be operational by summer 2027, providing a modern, energy-efficient cold storage hub designed to support growing demand across food logistics and temperature-controlled supply chains.

The decision now rests with planners, with the outcome set to determine whether Wolverhampton retains a key industrial occupier and secures a major injection of investment into its logistics infrastructure.

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