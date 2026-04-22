External photograph of The Tea Factory, the new fit for purpose home of the BBC in Birmingham.

Property developer Stoford has completed the first stage of the Typhoo Wharf development with the transformation of The Tea Factory into the new sustainable, fit for purpose home of the BBC in Birmingham.



The BBC and its contractors will now complete an internal fit out of the building, which is due to open in 2027.



The broadcast centre is the culmination of several years’ work to revitalise the historic former Typhoo Tea factory on Bordesley Street in Digbeth. Funded by Aviva Investors on behalf of its Lime Property Fund, The Tea Factory was developed by Stoford in partnership with The Gooch Estate, alongside support from Birmingham City Council.



Built by main contractor, BAM, the BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ development preserves the heritage of the original 1930s structure while using low carbon principles to deliver the BBC’s most environmentally sustainable and flexible broadcast centre to date.



The building will house several BBC editorial teams, including The Archers, BBC Asian Network, BBC Newsbeat, BBC 1Xtra, BBC Radio WM and Midlands Today, when it officially opens.



Typhoo Wharf occupies a strategic gateway site linking Digbeth to HS2 and Birmingham city centre, and unlocks major construction and development opportunities as set out by Birmingham City Council’s Digbeth Prospectus.



As part of the wider masterplan, several plots are now ready for future development, alongside a new area of public realm which reconnects the site with the canal network. Up to 800,000 sq ft of residential, office and hospitality space will be delivered on more than 10 acres of land around the new BBC building. Creating a clear pipeline for further investment, this new capacity will play a major role in the long-term regeneration of Digbeth.



The relocation of the BBC to a new Midlands HQ in Digbeth is part of a wider investment in new productions like MasterChef, Silent Witness and Peaky Blinders as part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy.



Located close to Digbeth Loc Studios, The Tea Factory is set to strengthen the Midlands’ creative sector, supporting new jobs and attracting further investment to the region. BBC commissioned analysis forecasts that its recent investment in Digbeth and the West Midlands will add £282 million of economic benefit by 2032.



Gerard Ludlow, Director at Stoford, said: “Working with The Gooch Estate, Aviva Investors and Birmingham City Council, we’ve taken a building with real history and given it a new purpose, one that we hope will have a lasting impact on Digbeth and the wider Birmingham creative scene.



“There have been challenges along the way, particularly in adapting a building like this to meet the BBC’s needs, but that makes the end result all the more significant. To have the BBC as an occupier says a lot about the quality of what’s been delivered, and we are thankful to our professional team and BAM for helping us get here.



“The Tea Factory is an important first step for the wider Typhoo Wharf plans, and we’re looking forward to continuing that journey over the coming years.”



Jason Horton, Chief Operating Officer for BBC Nations, said: “This marks a major milestone on the journey towards our new home in Digbeth, a 100-year-old industrial building being brought back to life as a sustainable broadcasting and digital production centre.



“It underlines our commitment to the West Midlands, one of the BBC’s priority creative clusters, and to supporting investment and skills development across the region.



“I’m looking forward to the Tea Factory opening its doors and helping to scale up the ambition of turning Digbeth into a world-class creative quarter.”



Neil Dobson, Director, Transactions, at Aviva Investors, said: “We are really pleased this development has reached completion and to have seen all parties working tirelessly to deliver it. This is an investment we expect to provide long-term, inflation-linked cashflows, secured against a world class facility.



“Designed and built with top sustainability credentials whilst maintaining the heritage of the original 1930s building, it is a great example of Aviva Investors using its investment activity to create world-class facilities and a flagship production centre for the national broadcaster in one of the UK’s key regions for the creative industries, whilst also delivering great investment outcomes.”



Joanne Roney CBE, Managing Director Birmingham City Council, said: “The Tea Factory is a powerful symbol of Birmingham’s ambition — a heritage landmark reimagined as a world-class home for the BBC and a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Digbeth. This project shows what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared vision, and it strengthens the city’s position as a thriving hub for the UK’s creative industries. The completion of this first phase at Typhoo Wharf unlocks new opportunities for jobs, investment and innovation, and marks an exciting step forward in Birmingham’s long-term growth.”



Mike Lyons, the Chair of the Enterprise Zone Partnership Board, said: “The Enterprise Zone Partnership Board is extremely pleased to see the transformation of the former and derelict Typhoo building, supported by £16.6 million of Enterprise Zone funding, to bring this iconic building back into use, offering a high quality bespoke home to one of the cities important employers, the BBC, and supporting the creation of a cluster of digital business and job creation.



“Digbeth is a key growth area in the Enterprise Zone, and with the arrival of HS2 which will transform the economic growth potential for Digbeth, the area needs to deliver high quality growth at city scale to allow the market to attract high value employers and help Digbeth to become a desirable investment location. The redevelopment of the former Typhoo tea factory is a key catalyst to achieve this.”



For more information, visit: https://www.typhoowharf.co.uk/

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