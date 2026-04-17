Vanguard Self Storage Maidenhead Branch on Track for September Opening – One Year After Original Announcement

Vanguard Self Storage, one of the UK’s leading independent self-storage companies, has confirmed significant progress on its new Maidenhead branch, scheduled for handover in August and opening in September 2026 – exactly one year after the project was first announced. This development marks Vanguard’s tenth location in England, expanding its growing portfolio of high-quality storage facilities across the country.

Since the announcement in September 2025, key works completed at the site have included the following:

Full strip-out of the previous interiors, including the demolition of the old lift shafts and toilet block.

Piling to the former atrium and excavation of two new lift pits.

Full replacement of the old roof.

Replacement of all electrical distribution on site and the installation of a new ventilation system.

The first fix of all the cabling for lighting, alarm systems, and access control.

Replacement of flooring throughout the branch

Ceiling decoration and refurbishment

The project remains on track for an August handover, with final works underway to ensure the branch meets Vanguard’s high standards. Once open, the branch will feature:

Three floors of versatile storage units, offering 660 units and 40,000 sq. ft. of net lettable space

A triple-height reception area showcasing a restored De Havilland Vampire aircraft

Indoor loading bays, two 3.5-tonne Kone lifts, staff and customer facilities, and 24 dedicated parking spaces

Energy-efficient LED lighting, EV charging, and cycle parking

143 kWp solar installation with an aim to be an operationally net-zero building.

EV Van to offer a local man and van service.

Enhanced security with individually alarmed and electronically locked units, 24/7 CCTV monitoring, automated sliding gates, and perimeter fencing

The Maidenhead branch is expected to generate four new jobs, while supporting broader employment in associated local and surrounding businesses, reinforcing Vanguard’s commitment to the neighbouring community and economy.

Will McCullagh, Managing Director of Vanguard Self Storage, said, “This facility represents a major investment in the local community, providing high-quality, secure storage solutions and creating new employment opportunities. We look forward to opening in late summer and to supporting the needs of the Maidenhead residential and business community.

For more information about Vanguard Self Storage, please visit https://www.vanguardstorage.co.uk/.

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