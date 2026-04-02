Graham lined up for £284m London Met University estate transformation

Contractor Graham is poised to take on a central role in London Metropolitan University’s £284m estate overhaul after emerging as the sole bidder for the long-running procurement.

The contractor is expected to be appointed as strategic delivery partner under a wide-ranging agreement that will run to 2031, with the option to extend to 2036. The deal will cover both capital works and facilities management across the university’s campuses in Holloway, Aldgate and Shoreditch.

Under the proposed arrangement, Graham will be responsible for delivering new build and refurbishment schemes, while also providing early-stage buildability and lifecycle advice during design development. Once projects are completed, the contractor will take on ongoing facilities management, creating a fully integrated approach to the estate’s long-term operation and performance.

A key focus of the programme will be the decarbonisation of the university’s estate, alongside improving the condition, efficiency and functionality of existing buildings. The partnership is also expected to deliver wider social value outcomes as part of the long-term investment strategy.

The redevelopment forms part of London Metropolitan University’s estates strategy, launched in 2022, which set out a roadmap for major investment through to 2032. The programme aims to address ageing infrastructure while creating modern, flexible learning environments.

At the heart of the plans is the transformation of the Holloway Road campus in Islington. The masterplan, developed by Design Engine Architects alongside Buro Happold and Gardiner & Theobald, includes the demolition of selected buildings to create a new central courtyard space. This will sit behind the Daniel Liebeskind-designed student building and will be accompanied by a comprehensive refurbishment of the adjacent 12-storey tower.

Elsewhere, works at the Aldgate Campus and the Accelerator building will focus primarily on refurbishment and targeted upgrades, enhancing existing facilities rather than wholesale redevelopment.

The scheme represents a significant investment in higher education infrastructure in London and reflects a growing trend towards long-term, partnership-led delivery models that combine construction and facilities management.

Formal confirmation of Graham’s appointment is expected later this month, marking the next step in delivering one of the capital’s largest university estate transformation programmes.

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