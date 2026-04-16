Henry Brothers starts work on hospital stroke unit refurbishment

Contractor Henry Brothers Construction, headquartered in Magherafelt, has started work on a project to expand the Stroke Unit at Lincoln County Hospital.

The £1.9m scheme – the first of two phases – includes the reconfiguration of Navenby Ward to increase capacity at the Stroke Unit.

Two five-bay wards will be merged into a single Hyper Acute Stroke Unit (HASU), with layout changes to ancillary compartments, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing modernisation.

The existing ward will be given a refresh with new joinery, floors, doors, decoration, ceiling and lights.

MD of Henry Brothers Construction Ian Taylor said:

“We are very pleased to have begun work on this project at Lincoln County Hospital which will improve patient services and provide a more attractive place for hospital staff to work.

“Henry Brothers Construction is currently delivering a number of healthcare schemes for hospitals across the East Midlands, and has recently completed a new Endoscopy Unit in Leicester. We are extremely proud to play a part in supporting our local hospitals as they enhance their buildings and facilities to deliver even better care for patients.”

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust appointed Henry Brothers Construction to the project under the Pagabo Refit and Refurbishment Framework.

Other team members involved in phase one of the refurbishment include Day Architectural, who are providing architectural, project management and quantity surveying services, and DSSR, who are undertaking the mechanical and electrical engineering services.

Following refurbishment of Navenby Ward, phase two of the scheme will begin on refurbishing the existing Stroke Unit.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

For more information, visit henrybrothers.co.uk/

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